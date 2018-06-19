Frances Bean Cobain has listed her Los Angeles home for $2.695 million one month after finalizing her divorce from Isaiah Silva.

The 25-year-old daughter of late Nirvana rocker Kurt Cobain and Hole frontwoman Courtney Love is offering up a four-bedroom, four bathroom Spanish style home in the Hollywood Foothills. The house is listed with realtor Billy Rose of the Agency.

According to the listing, the 3,357-square-foot property, built in 1930, boasts a master suite with a dressing area and balcony, an open-plan kitchen with a farmhouse sink and walk-in pantry, and a large living room highlighted by a fireplace.

Outside, the gated property has a large patio and room for a pool. A detached garage that has been converted to a screening room and recording studio (Cobain released a sample of her first original song in April).

According to Architectural Digest, Bean Cobain bought the home in 2011 with an inheritance from the estate of her father. The Observer reports she paid $1.83 million for the house.

Bean Cobain settled her divorce from Silva, whom she married in 2014 and filed for divorce from in March 2016, last month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. In November, a judge declared her a single woman despite the fact that the two were still dividing their assets.

Most notably, she lost the iconic Martin guitar Cobain played during his MTV Unplugged performance in November 1993. Cobain died the following year in April of suicide. Silva claimed the model had given him the guitar as a present, while she denied ever giving it to him. In November, The Blast reported the guitar is worth millions of dollars.

As part of her divorce proceedings, court documents showed that Bean Cobain earns more than $95,000 a month from her late father’s publicity rights.