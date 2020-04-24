Image zoom Wayfair

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as sleeping on brand new sheets or cozying up with a new blanket — especially when you bought your bedding on sale. Luckily, Wayfair just slashed prices on tons of home essentials like furniture, kitchen appliances, and bedding as part of its Save Big, Give Back sale. And if there’s one item included in the markdowns that you don’t want to miss, it’s this insanely popular sheet set that has racked up over 13,000 (!) five-star reviews so far.

RELATED: Wayfair Just Kicked Off Its Biggest Sale of the Spring — Up to 80% Off

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Foundstone Wilton Sheet Set is currently discounted up to 62 percent, bringing its price down to just $38 for a twin-sized set or $54 for a queen. But don’t let its price fool you: Tons of shoppers swear these sheets are high-quality compared to others they’ve tried. Even one customer who said they work in hotels and knows bedding well is super impressed by the quality of these sheets.

The set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases, all of which are made with 100 percent hypoallergenic microfiber that can help prevent pilling and wrinkles, according to the brand. Plus, many customers say the fitted sheet has deep pockets, which makes it easy to securely tuck under thicker mattresses without slipping off. And since the Foundstone sheets are machine-washable, you don’t have to worry about them shrinking in the wash. “The quality is second to none,” wrote one happy shopper. “They are super soft and stay wrinkle free. I’ve had them for more than a year and I wash my bedding once a week, and the color still stays the same.”

Image zoom Wayfair

Buy It! Foundstone Wilton Sheet Set, $37.99–$55.99 (orig. $99–$117); wayfair.com

You can keep these affordable sheets in your rotation year-round, too: Another person said they’re “light enough to have on for summer time, but also have a soft warmth to them for winter.” And since the set comes in 15 different colors, you could even get one for every bed in your home without spending a ton.

In case you need another reason to take advantage of this deal, 10 percent of the profits from Wayfair’s sale will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund, which helps support the country’s food banks. That means you can treat yourself to a comfy new bedding set while knowing that a portion of your money will help out people in need.

Though the sale is expected to last until April 30, deals this good often sell out quickly, so we wouldn’t recommend waiting. Shop the customer-favorite Foundstone Wilton Sheet Set while it’s still marked down, or check out a few more standout deals on home essentials from Wayfair’s sale, below.

Shop More of the Best Deals from Wayfair’s Save Big, Give Back Sale:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more.