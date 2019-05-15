See Inside the Spelling Mansion! Aaron, Candy and Tori's Former Home for Sale for $160 Million

The Spelling family’s storied mansion is back on the market — with a seriously high price tag!

The 56,000-square-foot estate was once home to the late TV producer Aaron Spelling, his wife Candy, and their children Randy and Tori. The 14-bedroom, 27-bathroom abode has been on-and-off the market for years. Currently, the house is co-listed by Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, David Parnes and James Harris of The Agency, and Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency, and has an asking price of $160 million.

The spectacular manor is full of over-the-top amenities and some strange rooms that have been the subject of much intrigue over the years.

In 2009, when Candy first listed the estate in Holmby Hills, Calif. three years after her husband’s death, she told PEOPLE that she spent four years expertly designing its interior — adding a bowling alley, a room that housed 1,000 of Tori’s dolls, and three rooms dedicated to gift-wrapping.

Her 40-foot-high foyer was designed after the O’Hara Plantation, Tara, in Gone with the Wind.

“I love Gone with the Wind,” Spelling said. “So this is my version of that beautiful staircase in the movie.”

Although she loved the sprawling property, Candy ultimately let it go in 2011, reportedly selling it to British Formula 1 heiress Petra Ecclestone and her husband, billionaire businessman James Stunt, for $85 million in 2011, $65 million less than the original $150 million asking price, according to W Magazine.

“This house is the equivalent of a mid-sized hotel,” Spelling told PEOPLE. “It’s a lot of work. At the time of the sale, it was the largest home in Los Angeles County.” She added, “I have wonderful memories here, but I feel like it’s a new chapter in my life — and it’s just me in this big house!”

The home almost had another famous family move in.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were reportedly eyeing the home while house hunting in Los Angeles in 2017. The star-worthy property boasts a wine cellar, temperature-controlled silver storage room, backyard tennis courts and a swimming pool. However, the power couple reportedly did not want to spend over $100 million on their new mansion, and bought an $88 million abode in Bel Air later that year.