Marilyn Monroe's Former West Hollywood Penthouse Hits the Market for $2.49M — See Inside!
The star lived in the Sunset Boulevard condo after leaving her second husband, Joe DiMaggio, according to the listing agents
A West Hollywood penthouse once home to Marilyn Monroe is up for sale!
Located at the Granville Towers, the $2.49 million condominium was the seventh and final apartment Monroe lived in before buying her home in Brentwood, Calif., where she died in August 1962, according to The Agency, which holds the listing.
Monroe lived at the apartment on Sunset Boulevard and Crescent Heights for less than a year after leaving her second husband, New York Yankees star Joe DiMaggio, per the agents.
The 2,032-square-foot space includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms and elegant architecture throughout.
The unit offers city and mountain views with plenty of windows and skylights in the bedrooms. There are also hardwood floors in each room, including a pair of spa-like bathrooms.
The kitchen is outfitted with stainless-steel cabinetry, Viking appliances, Venetian plaster walls and a small island.
The condo also boasts a formal dining room with a chandelier and a spiral staircase.
The building amenities include a clubhouse, pool, and spa as well as a courtyard and garden outside, and 24-hour security.
The listing is represented by Amanda Lynn, Gina Michelle and George Ouzounian of The Agency Real Estate.
Monroe's Brentwood home, where she died, went up for sale in 2017, asking $6.9 million.
Built in 1929, the Spanish-style four-bedroom, three-bathroom house was the only house Monroe ever owned. She bought the property after divorcing her third husband, Arthur Miller, and died there in her bedroom four months later from a drug overdose. She was 36.