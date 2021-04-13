This 5-in-1 Drain Cleaner Works So Well, Shoppers Say It Saved Them from Calling a Plumber

Profile Menu
Nothing feels quite as icky as discovering a clogged drain, especially in the middle of a shower. Coincidentally, nothing feels quite as satisfying as cleaning out a clogged drain (though vacuuming is a close second). The gadget that Amazon shoppers rely on to get the job done? A 5-in-1 auger set that comes with everything you need to get grime gone.
The top-rated kit comes with five different types — three plastic, two stainless steel — of drain snakes that are designed to work with, not against, your pipes to pick up hair and other gunk without damaging the tubes. The three plastic rods come with ridged shafts that are optimal for removing obstructions fast and efficiently. As for the stainless steel devices, the red one is for picking up petite items, while the blue is for cleaning out bathroom drains, toilets, and tubs.
Shoppers say they work so well, they get the job done better than most name brand cleaners.
"I've had a heck of a time with clogged sinks and have bought who knows how many gallons of [drain cleaner] to try to get them unclogged to no avail," wrote one five-star reviewer who also praised the kit for being reusable unlike liquid options. "I just used the plastic hair catchers on all of the sinks, and I think I managed to break up the clog or just push it through the pipe successfully."
Nearly 4,500 shoppers have given this cleaning set a perfect 5-star rating. They say it's simple and fast to figure out, and saves them a bunch of money down the road. Just prepare yourself for how good the tool is — you never know what you're going to pull out.
"The amount of hair I pulled out was amazing and gross," wrote one shopper. "This just saved me from calling a plumber."
It's time to clear your agenda and set some time aside for cleansing your pipes with this beloved cleaning set. When it arrives, try to let your plumber down easy.
Buy It! Forlivese 5-in-1 Drain Auger, $12.58 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com