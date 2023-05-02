Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Stopped Snoring' After Sleeping on This Wedge Pillow — and It's Just $40 Today

“Now I take the wedge if we go out of town. It’s amazing!”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 2, 2023 10:00 PM

Forias Wedge Pillows Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether you just got out of surgery or are looking for a device that'll help thwart snoring, you're going to be in the market for a wedge pillow. These handy pillows are often employed to improve circulation and relieve pressure.

Not sure where to start? Grab the Forias Wedge Pillow, which is currently on sale at Amazon. This wedge pillow is designed with a mix of breathable memory foam and high-density foam core to provide both comfort and great support. People can use the wedge pillow in just about any direction, whether they want to use it for their head, back, knees, legs, or feet elevation. And it can be used for multiple reasons, whether you're trying to prevent snoring, acid reflux, migraines, and congestion or recovering after surgery.

The wedge pillow is designed with two pockets, allowing you to stick phones, glasses, remotes, and more inside at arm's reach, and it even has a handle so it's easy to maneuver. It has a breathable and soft cover, which can be removed and tossed into the washing machine for easy cleaning. Plus, its anti-slip bottom prevents the wedge pillow from moving while you're resting.

Forias Wedge Pillows
Amazon

Buy It! Forias Wedge Pillow, $40 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the wedge pillow a five-star rating, with users noting that it provides "phenomenal" back support and adding that they "no longer snore." One reviewer said, "I have been using this wedge pillow after having a tummy tuck and it's been wonderful," while another explained that their husband "now doesn't snore or gasp. He sleeps with his mouth closed and like a baby."

A third reviewer explained that they "stopped snoring" because of this wedge pillow. They wrote, "It positions your head just right so your tongue does not go to the back of your throat, but stays in place. Believe me, I have tried every gadget available and even taped my mouth closed, but nothing worked." However, they wrote, "Now I take the wedge if we go out of town. It's amazing!"

Head to Amazon to get the Forias Wedge Pillow while it's just $40.

