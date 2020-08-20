WATCH: This Couple Gave Up Their Life (and Their Home) to Live on the Road Out of a Renovated Van

Court, Nate and their dog Tonkins have been documenting their incredible journey — and their unusual living situation — on social media

And for influencers Courtnie (Court) and Nate, that meant leaving their traditional apartment for a "self converted home on wheels," allowing them to live and travel across the country together with their pup, Tonkins.

The couple, who recently got engaged, have been living in their renovated van for over a year now, documenting their unique lifestyle and travels on social media.

"We built everything from scratch, totally DIY, we had no prior experience," Court said in the couple's first YouTube video, giving a home tour of the 2017 Ram Promaster that they transformed into a functioning mobile home, equipped with a toilet, full kitchen and an outdoor shower.

"We didn't have a whole lot of money saved up in the beginning so we just decided to take a loan out for the van, move out of our apartment right away and into the empty cargo van essentially," she explained. "We spent the next eight months building everything."

In addition to the essentials, the couple furnished their van with plenty of efficient storage for their belongings with overhead cabinets and floorboard storage.

Towards the rear of the van, their bed can be tucked away during the day to make room for a small dining table area where the couple can relax and eat meals together while enjoying their latest view.

Court and Nate have primarily shared their journey on TikTok, giving fans valuable insights into how to accomplish their own version of a home on wheels.

Since going viral, they have also released a series of "Van Build Guides" aimed at explaining how to convert a van into a functional, permanent, living space.

"It's been a long hard road, but the whole experience of transforming our cargo van into our very own cozy mobile home has been so satisfying and rewarding. Now we want to help YOU get on the road and start living your best life!" their website reads.