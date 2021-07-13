Amazon Shoppers Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a 'Miracle in a Bottle' — and It's Just $12
Anyone whose home has carpet or rugs knows full well the difficulty of cleaning them — and we're not just talking about turning on a vacuum cleaner to pick up dust and dirt. When you mistakenly spill a glass of red wine or your pet has an accident on the carpet, it may seem like an impossible task to remove the stain without hiring a professional.
And while you could continuously replace your carpets or invest in a carpet shampooer, there's a much more affordable way to deal with the problem: Just snag a bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover for only $11.69 on Amazon.
Amazon shoppers swear by the stuff, saying that it easily removes tough spot stains like pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime from carpets and rugs to upholstery and even clothing. This water-based and odor-free solvent comes in a 32-ounce spray bottle, giving shoppers more than enough to remove every stain in the house. Simply spray the spot with the Folex cleaner, use a paper towel or microfiber towel to work the product into the carpet, and watch as the stain lifts right off the area.
Buy It! Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover, $11.69 (orig. $16.40); amazon.com
Over 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given this Folex spot remover a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it's a "miracle in a bottle" that even "worked on old carpet stains." Another user says that "this product got stains out that a professional cleaner with speciality machines couldn't touch."
"I'm absolutely speechless," one five-star reviewer says. "If I could give 10 stars I would. I'm baffled as to how this stuff works. I feel like I'm in an infomercial demo where they spill red wine on a white carpet and then after spraying the magic carpet cleaner the stain vanishes. This stuff completely makes stains vanish before your eyes. Carpet cleaning products don't excite me normally, but after watching the spaghetti sauce I dripped on the light beige carpet completely disappear, I've been telling everyone I know to buy some."
"I've tried every kind of stain remover on my carpet, which seems to pick up spots if I even look at it," another customer shares. "I even make my own out of vinegar and dish soap. I saw this product in an article and ordered it on impulse. I'm so glad I did. It's absolutely amazing. I spray the spots, rub it in with my finger, and blot, and the stains disappear like magic. I only wish it was sold by the gallon. For those of us with non-stain-resistant carpets, this product is a godsend."
If you're looking for the best carpet cleaner for spot stains, shop the Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover for just $11.69 on Amazon.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Carpet Cleaner Is a 'Miracle in a Bottle' — and It's Just $12
- Even Roomba Lovers Are Impressed by This Robot Vacuum — and It's Under $100 at Amazon
- Those Julia Roberts-Loved Rainbow Rings Are Just $20 Right Now — and They're Selling Out Fast
- Meet the $30 Ruffled Dress That Has Amazon Shoppers Fielding Several Compliments at a Time