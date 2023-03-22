Shoppers 'Stopped Buying' Decorative Pillows in Favor of These $5 Inserts They Can Use All Year Long

Looking to give your couch a bit more comfort? Opt for some trusty throw pillows that are sure to provide even the firmest of couches with a dash of support.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers recommend the Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts, and a pack of four is just $5 apiece right now. The pillows are woven out of a soft cotton blend and stuffed with a polyester filling, making them always look super plump and round. Each pillow measures 18 by 18 inches, so they're plenty big, although when they arrive they'll be compressed, so make sure to give them enough time to expand before using. And when it's time to clean the pillows, just toss them in the washing machine.

Shoppers can rest easy knowing that the throw pillows aren't made with any toxic materials. Plus, they can be used just about anywhere, whether you want to toss a few on the couch or an accent chair — or you could even bring a couple into a dorm room.

Amazon

Buy It! Foamily Pack of 4 Throw Pillow Inserts, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Over 47,000 reviewers have given the throw pillows a five-star rating, with some users noting that they can "dress up" the couch while Airbnb hosts add that they "work great" in their rentals. One user said, "These pillows are the best I have received," while another maintained: "I can definitely feel the difference with these pillows."

Another five-star reviewer said, "These are perfect pillows to use with your decorative pillow covers. I change covers for holidays and seasonal things. They get the job done perfectly!" They also wrote, "I stopped buying decorative pillows and started buying just covers."

Speaking of throw pillow covers, there are tons to be found at Amazon. Keep scrolling to check out some popular pillow covers that are on sale right now.

Pillow Covers at Amazon

Once you've snagged your pillow covers, don't forget to grab the Foamily Throw Pillow Inserts while they're just $5 apiece at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.