Several original elements will be recognizable to fans of the 1990 movie starring Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

Florida House Where Edward Scissorhands Was Filmed for Sale for $224,000 — See Inside

Edward Scissorhands fans can now own a piece of the movie!

The house featured in the 1990 Tim Burton film has just been listed for $224,000. Though the exterior color has changed, the home is much the same as it was when it housed Kim Boggs (Winona Ryder) and her family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The house, located in Lutz, Florida, was built in 1989, just months before Edward Scissorhands began filming.

In the movie, the titular character, played by Johnny Depp, was created by an inventor who died before he was able to replace his scissor hands with real ones. Edward is then taken in by a suburban mom and falls in love with her daughter, Kim.

Image zoom Stacie Savoy

Image zoom Stacie Savoy

The real house features is a typical family home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the listing. Many areas of the 1,432-square-foot space have been remodeled, including the master bathroom and the bedrooms.

The kitchen cabinets and countertops, however, will be recognizable to fans of the movie, as they are original to the house.

Image zoom Stacie Savoy

Image zoom Stacie Savoy

The listing agent, Stacie Savoy, told the Tampa Bay Times that her favorite parts of the famous house include the remodeled master bathroom and the backyard, where the barbeque scene was filmed.