Inside Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley's Stunning Nashville Home, Listed for $6.2 Million

Brian Kelley’s leafy, luxuriant Tennessee home is no longer “Meant to Be.”

The Florida Georgia Line singer is selling the 70-acre property outside of Nashville that he purchased in 2013 and lives in with his wife, Brittney. The property includes six buildings — a barn, a treehouse, a saloon, two guest houses, and the main house, which they’ve dubbed “the shack.”

The asking price is $6.2 million, listing agents the Bodden Sisters of EXIT Realty Music City confirm to PEOPLE.

RELATED: Dennis Quaid Lists $6.5 Million Mansion After Divorce — and It Looks Like His Parent Trap House

Courtesy of the Bodden Sisters with EXIT Realty Music City

“Our inspiration was to be as natural as possible and camouflage into the woods,” Brian Kelley told the Tennessean. “Our interior design inspiration has always been combining mine and Brittney’s love and travels. Our living space is inspired by everywhere we have gone and everyone we have met.”

Pete Nelson, the star of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, created a custom treehouse for the couple in 2014. It’s connected to the main house by a 30-foot skybridge and features a living room, master suite, and recording studio.

“It was something I always wanted and our property is the perfect place to do it,” Kelley told PEOPLE of the playful addition shortly after its completion. “It’s honestly the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen. It even has AC and plumbing. It’s a man cave in the trees! A dream come true.”

He continued, “Every time we’re in town, if we’re out doing something, we’re like, ‘You ready to jet and go hang out in the treehouse?’ We end every night in there.”

The treehouse also fueled Kelley’s music. “For the next album, we’ll be doing the vocals there in the studio and I’m going to be writing out there all the time. I’ll be putting it to work because it’s the perfect inspirational place,” he said. “We feel very blessed to have it. It’s very spiritual. I want to make music out there and bring friends over and just enjoy it.”

RELATED: Iconic Brady Bunch House May Be Demolished: $1.85 Million Home Being Eyed by Developers

The singer still has love for his main residence, however. “The shack is magical,” Kelley commented to the Tennessean. “It is the greatest indoor-outdoor architecture design we have seen, nuzzled into the side of the mountain.”

The couple got married on the property in 2013 in a wedding that spanned the barn, where guests had dinner, and the house, where everyone went to dance.