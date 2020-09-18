Every room, with the exception of two bathrooms, has the walls and ceilings lined in Budweiser cans

This Condo Completely Covered with Beer Cans Took 16 Years to Build — Now It's on the Market

Calling all beer lovers: this Florida condo might just be your perfect home.

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with its walls and ceilings completely covered in Budweiser cans is on the market for $100,000, according to Today.

After spending 16 years working on the unique project, the late owner Mike Amelotte completed the decorations in his 815-square-foot home, piling beer cans high in every room except for two bathrooms.

Kristen Adams-Kearney, who listed the condo with the brokerage Kearney & Associates Realty, told Today that she was "blown away" upon her first visit to the condo.

"I really didn't know what to think," she said. "It's just such a unique place."

The real estate agent, who has been in the industry for 15 years, said she had never seen anything like the unconventional home.

Adams-Kearney explained she first heard about the home through Kris Johnson, who was the representative for the property after Amelotte died in June.

“He first asked me if I'd be interested in taking a listing that was wallpapered with beer-can wallpaper, and up until the appointment, I couldn't imagine where you would even find beer-can wallpaper,” Adams-Kearney shared. “I didn't know until I walked in that it was actually 'wallpapered' with beer cans.”

Adding, "Traditionally, it's not something we would normally go after, but we wanted to honor his legacy."

According to Johnson, Amelotte drank Bud — "not Bud Light but Bud" — for more than four decades and began working on the project in 1990, four years after he first moved into the condo, which is located in the town of Lake Worth, about an hour north of Ft. Lauderdale.

"He had a stack of Bud cans on his dining room table stacked high to the ceiling. Every can in his condo was drunk in his condo," Johnson explained in a letter written to Adams-Kearney.

“Mike did this by himself," Johnson added.

Adams-Kearney told the outlet that Amelotte used Bud cans of various sizes to complete the project, noting he likely hot-glued the cans onto the walls and ceilings.

"He even went as far as to create crown molding and took attention to detail around outlets and A.C. vents,” she said.

The agent said she has already received multiple offers on the condo since lowering the price to $100,000 this month after listing it for $110,000 in August.