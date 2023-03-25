13 Romantic Floral Decor Pieces to Welcome Spring, All Under $50

Spring has sprung (according to the calendar, anyway), and so has gorgeous floral decor at Amazon.

Even if you're still digging out from a late winter snowstorm, these pieces will freshen up your home and tide you over until the first blades of grass green up. These trending floral pieces at Amazon are perfect for adding a pop of romantic, spring-inspired design to any space in your home.

Whether you're looking for throw pillows that will add a pop of color to a living room couch, on the hunt for timeless decorative pieces like a porcelain tea set or canvas print, or simply want a set of floral-printed towels to brighten a kitchen, Amazon is packed with plenty of pretty options. And all of these finds are under $50.

Romantic Floral Decor Pieces on Amazon

Hoping to switch up your home decor without a lot of effort? Try out this throw pillow cover, made of cotton-linen blend fabric. Simply zip it up over a throw pillow and instantly brighten up a room with soft pops of reds, pinks, purples, yellows, and greens. It will go with just about any decor scheme and one shopper said "the colors stand out" and it's a "great value" at just $10.

Buy It! Swono Beautiful Flower Throw Pillow Cover, $9.99; amazon.com

Go for a bigger, bolder splash of floral in a bedroom and upgrade the bedding to this soft peach and pink-hued sheet set. The set comes with three pieces — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. Each piece is made from 100 percent microfiber, so the sheets are breathable, which means even hot sleepers will love them. Best of all, you can wash and dry them with no fuss.



The sheets are available in queen or king size, with the queen set on sale for $30. One shopper described them as "gorgeous sheets" and added, "The colors are so vivid and so pretty. They are very smooth and comfortable."

Buy It! Jaycorner Sheet Set, $29.95 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Floral decor can be both pretty and practical, especially with this lidded ceramic jar. Made from 100 percent ceramic, the white ginger jar is painted with an intricate blue floral pattern painted. It also has a semi-gloss finish that creates a bit of shine. It comes in two sizes, large and small, and the jar can be placed on a shelf near the front door to stash keys or coupons, or on a kitchen counter to store tea bags or coffee. One satisfied shopper said it's a "gorgeous piece" that they get plenty of compliments on.

Buy It! Creative Co-Op Ceramic Jar with Lid, $40.99 (orig. $67.99); amazon.com

Love fresh-from-the-garden (or the floral shop, we won't tell!) flowers? Grab this set of four glass bud vases and display vibrant blooms anywhere in your home. They're perfect for adding a hint of spring while thawing out from winter.

Buy It! Glasseam Vase Set, $24.68; amazon.com

And if the kitchen is in need of some romantic, delicate, floral energy, add this set of white kitchen dish towels that have watercolor flowers and butterflies floating in the breeze on them. They pair nicely with this four-piece set of 100-percent cotton placemats that are also adorned with watercolor flowers.

Florals add a perfect touch of romantic style to any room, and the trending floral decor at Amazon offers up something for every taste. Enjoy the pop of spring these pieces bring to any room of the house.

Buy It! Jinchan Floral Curtains, $36.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Portmeirion Botanic Garden Covered Sugar Bowl, $34.99 (orig. $52.50); amazon.com

Buy It! Bico Ceramic Serving Platter Set, $32.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Taimei Porcelain Tea Set, $41.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Linlins 2-Tier Cake Stand, $24.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Gibson Home Dinnerware Set, $42.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Idea4wall Framed Canvas Print, $44.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Seliem Kitchen Dish Towel Set, $14.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Maison d' Hermine Cloth Placemats 100% Cotton Set of 4, $31.99 (orig. $35.19); amazon.com

Buy It! Your Smile Decorative Throw Pillow Cover, $9.99; amazon.com

