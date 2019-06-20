Sam’s Club Is Selling a Floating Picnic Table So You Never Have to Get Out of the Water Again

Image zoom Sam's Club

It’s finally summer, which means one thing and one thing only: It’s time to hop in the pool.

As temperatures soar, there’s no better place to be than near the water. Actually, scratch that. There’s no better place to be than in the water. And that includes during mealtime too. Luckily for all of us, Sam’s Club is selling a floating picnic table, which means you never have to get out of the water again.

The picnic table, invented by the geniuses at Rhino Building Products, is designed to comfortably seat up to four adults at once. Constructed out of durable, washable materials, the table also comes with cup holders and eye hooks meant for attaching a cooler so your drinks won’t float away.

Sure, it looks fun, but is it as awesome as it appears? According to the rave product reviews, yes it is. In fact, people who own the floating picnic table say it’s even cooler than you may think.

“This table is a great hanging out spot on the water,” one reviewer wrote. “My kids played their (waterproof) cards and had snacks, and we all used it as a fun resting and playing spot while swimming around. It was more stable than I thought it would be — a unique idea, and added to the fun.”

Truly, it seems like this is the product to buy if you’re hoping to create the perfect summer day.

“We have one of these at the summer camp that we direct,” another shopper wrote. “It is absolutely fabulous! Everyone loves to have a place to perch in the middle of the water. Sometimes, people will sit at the table and play cards. Other times, we flip it over and lay out on the benches. It is very stable and makes a perfect place for people to hang out in the water. I highly recommend!”

So, what are you waiting for? Get the picnic table for your pool, invite us over, and we’ll even bring the floating cooler of beverages with a few hunky pool floats for good measure.