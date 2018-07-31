Jeff Lewis Loses His Temper (Again and Again and Again) in Tense Flipping Out Season 11 Trailer

Jeff Lewis is back… and he’s “going to f–ing lose it.”

America’s favorite house-flipper is returning for season 11 of his hit Bravo show Flipping Out — and PEOPLE’s got the trailer’s exclusive premiere.

With business busy as ever, and 1-year-old daughter Monroe at home, tensions couldn’t be higher for Lewis and his longtime partner Gage Edward. Refocusing priorities, the two intend to ease stress at Jeff Lewis Design by taking on fewer clients and making their current and future flips more efficient.

Lewis has even brought on a new full-time assistant, Tyler Meyerkorth, to help with pick up loose ends alongside diligent employee Megan Weaver.

Some of their work seems easy, like a project with Vanderpump Rules star LaLa Kent who demands “some grand, bad-ass chandeliers.”

But of course, there are bumps along the way — including a rotating roster of employees (at least one is fired in the trailer alone). And soon pressure has Lewis popping his top.

Gage Edward, Jeff Lewis, and Jenni Pulos Bravo

“Stop worrying about my s— because your s– is falling by the wayside and you’re starting to piss me off,” he snaps at Edward in the trailer, later shouting, “If he doesn’t listen to me, I’m going to fire him right now.”

Not even executive assistant Jenni Pulos is safe from Lewis’ wrath.

“I’m going to f–ing lose it. So you’re either going to help me, or you’re going to get out,” Lewis yells at Pulos, who is back at work after the birth of her second daughter, Georgia Grace. “If I miss this flight Jenni… I’m blaming it all the f— on you.”

Edward gets into the action too, fighting with a neighbor who is trespassing. “Next time it’s the police,” he tells her, as he kicks her out of the property.

As if that weren’t enough, there appears to be a contractor on the scene with a temper that may be equal to Lewis’

“I need to go for a walk,” he shouts in the trailer, walking away from a fight. “Trust me, I know my attitude and my tempter.”

Flipping Out premieres Tuesday, Sept. 11 (at 10 p.m. ET) on Bravo.