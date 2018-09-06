From Godparents to Parting Ways: Inside Jeff Lewis and Jenni Pulos' Volatile 20-Year Friendship

In 2012, Lewis filed a lawsuit against Pulos when he learned she was writing a book without his knowledge. Lewis claimed the book, which was set to be titled Hang in There, Baby — What One of the World’s Most Difficult Bosses Taught Me About Life, Work and Love, violated their nondisclosure agreement. “It was the last resort,” he told Andy Cohen of the lawsuit on Watch What Happens Live, “Any opportunities outside of my show and outside of my office, I support that. But I can’t have her hurting me in the process.”

“I love Jenni dearly,” Lewis continued. “We have undeniable chemistry. I think we were married in a past life. I think we were brother and sister in a past life. It is such a strong bond that even this, I don’t think, can break us.”