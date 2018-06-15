Jeff Lewis Holds Back Tears as He Discusses Surrogate Lawsuit: 'It’s the Biggest Form of Betrayal'

Flipping Out star Jeff Lewis is known for his headstrong attitude when it comes to renovating houses, but the new dad has been shaken by the lawsuit brought against him this week by the surrogate who carried his 19-month-old daughter, Monroe.

Alexandra Trent filed a legal complaint on Tuesday, claiming that Flipping Out producers filmed her vagina without permission and that Lewis and and his partner, Gage Edward, had personally humiliated her by making “disgusting” comments on the show. The couple told PEOPLE they were “blindsided” by Trent’s actions and have spent the days since making sense of it all.

On Friday, the Bravo stars opened up about the experience on their SiriusXM show Jeff Lewis Live, where they discussed the effects the legal battle has had on them and their baby girl.

“What worries me now and what is upsetting is that our daughter, at any point in time, for the rest of her life, she has this horrible cloud,” Lewis said on the episode. “People can just Google and they know this entire story.”

He continued that their surrogacy agreement — “really meant to protect not Gage and I, but Monroe” — will now be made public, and include both personal and financial information.

Edward echoed Lewis’s statements, and expressed concern over what will happen when their daughter uncovers this story in the years to come.

“I don’t know what that does to her psyche later,” Edward admitted. “I was just hoping that was something we as two parents would be able to handle on our own terms. And tell her what we want, not a side that’s crafted by a litigator.”

At one point during the conversation, Lewis became very emotional, as claimed they treated Trent like family.

“I feel like I’m going to cry,” he said, shaking. “It’s the biggest form of betrayal. It’s sad and it’s upsetting. I’m really trying to focus on the positive things. I’m trying to keep it together.”

Fortunately, the pair have been able to look to each other for support and remain “united” through it all.

“I feel like our relationship this week has been amazing,” Lewis said. “I knew you were a committed partner and a committed dad, I knew that we were solid. Even with all the steady bickering that we do, we are a good solid couple.”

