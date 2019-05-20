Gage Edward is opening up his life to fans.

Over 5 months after his split from Jeff Lewis, the Flipping Out star, 33, has finally joined Instagram — making it the first time he’s had an account of his own on the social media platform.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

His first post, shared on Friday, was a sweet black and white photo of him and his 2½-year-old daughter Monroe Christine, whom he shares with Lewis.

“Date night,” Edward captioned the smiling picture.

RELATED: Gage Edward Is Leaving Ex Jeff Lewis’s Design Firm 3 Months After Their Split

Earlier this month, Lewis announced on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live that Edward would be leaving his company, Jeff Lewis Design. Despite Edward moving out of their shared family home in January, he had continued in his role at Lewis’s design firm, managing job sites (among other things).

“My partner left me three months ago,” Lewis, 48, lamented. “He’s leaving the business. I feel like he’s leaving again. By working with him, it was my version of still seeing him, still spending time with him. Now that he’s leaving the business, it’s like breaking up again. It’s a second break up.”

It’s unclear what Edward is doing for work (he did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment), but his Instagram bio seems to indicate that he has three job titles now: “Dad, Designer, and Entrepreneur.”

“This is my story…” he wrote.

RELATED: Jeff Lewis Is Planning to Have a Second Child Without a Partner: ‘The Next One Is by Myself’

Edward and Lewis have been co-parenting Monroe in the wake of their split.

Previously, they had an “open-door” co-parenting arrangement where Edward — who has his own apartment — could come to Lewis’s home (where Monroe stays) whenever he wanted, according to Lewis. But on his radio show earlier this month, he said the plan the two had agreed upon is “not working out.”

“I don’t necessarily want to be there when he’s there all the time,” Lewis explained, citing visits Edward makes for Monroe’s bedtime. “I said, ‘You’re not coming over twice a day anymore. That’s just not realistic.'” Instead, Lewis said he and Edward agreed to pre-plan visits week-by-week, to account for their irregular schedules.

Despite the shift, Lewis said he doesn’t think they need a formal custody arrangement or any legal action. “Right now it’s good,” he said. “We’re having a conversation. I don’t think we need attorneys at this point. He understands now that we do need some structure. We’re probably going to get there.”

Jeff Lewis, Gage Edward, and their daughter Monroe Jeff Lewis/Instagram

Meanwhile, Edward and Lewis’ separation came on the heels of a turbulent year for the couple.

That included a massive feud between Lewis and his other Flipping Out costar, Jenni Pulos, which appears to have lead to the end of their Bravo series after 11 seasons. Lewis and Edward were also facing a lawsuit filed by Alexandra Trent, the surrogate who carried their daughter, but it was recently settled out of court.

Despite the issues they’re facing, a source tells PEOPLE, they’re both dedicated to successfully coparenting. “Monroe’s happiness is Jeff and Gage’s top priority; She’s their world,” the insider said. “They’ve always kept any of the trouble that was going on between them away from her, making it a point not to argue in front of her or around her. She’s totally unaware of any tension. They’re great parents.”