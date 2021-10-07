WATCH: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Discover Flood Damage at New Home: 'Everything's Gone'

In an exclusive look at Thursday's episode of Flipping 101, the engaged couple is shocked by the result of a flood that took place in November 2020

W ATCH: Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Discover Flood Damage at New Home: 'Everything's Gone'

Eleven months after Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's new home suffered severe flood damage, fans will see the moment they discovered the heartbreaking scene.

In an exclusive clip (above) from Thursday's episode of Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa, Young, 34, and El Moussa, 40, walk into their Newport Beach, Calif., home, which was under renovation at the time, to find it gutted.

"What? Why is everything ripped out?" says Young, who described the aftermath as "a war zone" in a November 2020 Instagram post.

"The whole house is ripped apart!" El Moussa exclaims. "What in the hell happened here?"

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Discover Their House Has Been Damaged by Water Credit: HGTV

Among the first things the pair spotted was what wasn't there: the newly installed cabinets. "That means the water came leaking through the ceiling [and] came through the cabinets," El Moussa explains in the clip.

Like the walls, the ceilings throughout the house were largely stripped bare.

"If it's that bad down here, what does the second floor look like?" El Moussa says to Young, who tells her fiancé that she "can't handle any more bad news."

As they climb the stairs, the extent of the damage becomes apparent.

"Look [at] it! Everything's gone," El Moussa exclaims as he looked at the bare walls, ceilings and floors. "The built-in is gone. The drywall is gone. The cabinets [are] gone. The counters are gone. I don't even know what to say here. The house looks like a tear-down."

Young admittedly is "in shock" as she surveys the damage.

"We're supposed to be moving here in six weeks? It's going to take us six weeks just to put this part back together," El Moussa says while observing the damage in one of the second-floor rooms.

With their previous rental lease nearly up, he worries about not having a home to move into. "We might be living in a hotel," he tells a disappointed Young. "I'm serious, there's nothing they can do."

As they continue to explore the damage, El Moussa tells Young it could take four months to recuperate.

"Then once we get the house put back together, then we've got to start doing the work that we wanted to," the reality star tells his fiancée.

"It's not starting off good, babe," Young responds.

After the flood, Tarek and Heather ended up moving into another rental house in January. "I can't believe I'm posting this right now but we are moving... and not into our new home!!!" El Moussa wrote on Instagram at the time, adding several crying emojis. "We've had every set back possible with our house! The worst was the flooding...we had to start over."

They were eventually able to move into the completed home in May.