Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Surprises His Nanny with a Car for Her Birthday

Tarek El Moussa has gone from Flip or Flop to Fast and Furious!

The HGTV star took to Instagram to share the extravagant gift he’s giving to his nanny, who looks after his and ex wife Christina’s two kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2.

“Happy birthday to our nanny Mossy!!” he wrote in a video of the lucky giftee looking excited. “She’s 100 percent part of our family and we ❤ her!! I surprised her with a new Lexus for her birthday at Lexus of Newport Beach.”

The duo then walks into the showroom, where a white SUV with a big red bow is waiting. “Happy birthday Mossy!” he exclaims, as she cheers.

As for why he’s imparting this over-the-top present, he says, “She has the most important job in the world which is helping me raise Tay and Bray!”

He also says she makes “the best food” and praises her for the relationship she has with his children. “The kids love her so much we couldn’t imagine life without her!!” Tarek says.

This isn’t the only grand gesture he’s made for his family lately: In March, he scooped up a new home that he said was “perfect for my bachelor life and my dad life,” and has been busy remodeling it to fit both lifestyles.

“The house is perfect for my kids because of the pool and the huge driveway where they can ride bikes, skateboard and play games,” he told PEOPLE. “I knew it was the one when I walked in the front door.”

Tarek and Christina announced their split in December 2016, and finalized their divorce in January 2018. Christina has since been involved in a handful of romances, including her current relationship with British TV personality, Ant Anstead, with whom she celebrated her 6-month anniversary in April. Tarek has not publicly confirmed any new relationships since the split.

“The kids are the most important thing,” Tarek told PEOPLE in 2017 of the family’s dynamic post-separation. “If mom and dad can’t get along it affects the kids, so mom and dad better get along.”

He adds of his ex, “We’ve been together a long time, we’ve worked together a long time, so regardless of anything that happened, we are still connected, we are still friends.”