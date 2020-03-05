Image zoom Getty Images

Tarek El Moussa is stepping out solo on his new series, Flipping 101, and the home renovation expert is more than ready to let his star shine.

“My new show is much different than Flip or Flop,” El Moussa, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively, comparing his series to the HGTV hit he stars in alongside ex Christina Anstead.

“Before, you know, with my ex-wife, we’d rely on each other, we bounced things off each other. Now it’s just me, and it all kind of falls on me,” he says. “It’s definitely more pressure, but I encourage it and I enjoy it. The show is honestly going to be great.”

El Moussa and Anstead split publicly in December 2016, but continue to film Flip or Flop together. The 9th season is set to air in August.

In July 2019, PEOPLE broke the news that El Moussa would be getting his own show on HGTV, which follows the house flipping guru as he mentors real estate up-and-comers, teaching them how to successfully flip a home and turn a profit.

The 14-episode series is set to premiere on Thursday, March 5 at 9pm ET/PT.

“Flipping 101 is going to show the nuts and bolts of house flipping,” El Moussa explains. “And it’s different than Flip or Flop because it’s going to be a lot more educational, and it’s going to show people why investors make the decisions they make and how those decisions affect the sale of a flip.”

Though it may get into the nitty-gritty more than other HGTV shows, the California native assures that it will still appeal have mass appeal, no matter one’s home flipping expertise.



“It’s great for people that love design, because all the designs are super cool,” he says. “And everybody else that just loves real estate and loves to see a transformation — they’ll enjoy it as well.”

El Moussa is thrilled that he’s able to do what he loves and help others along the way with his extensive knowledge: “I love coaching. I love training people. [House flipping] has changed my life, so I dearly love doing it.”

Though this will be the first series El Moussa has embarked on without Anstead, he won’t be completely alone on the show. Earlier this month he announced via Instagram that Heather Rae Young, 32, who he began dating in July 2019, will be joining him on screen. Young also stars on Netflix’s real estate reality show Selling Sunset.



“For the first time ever, @heatherraeyoung and I filmed my new show together!” the father of two — he shares daughter Taylor Reese, 9, and son Brayden James, 4, with Anstead — wrote on Instagram.

“We were both excited and nervous but we had a blast!! She was so cute on camera. I couldn’t stop smiling!” he continued, captioning a photo of the two of them cuddling on a bed. “Are you guys ready to see our tv debut this March??” he wrote.

“Filming with Heather was a lot of fun,” El Moussa told PEOPLE recently. “We’ve been together seven months now. We wanted to know what it would be like if we got to film together one day, and that day came! Honestly it was a really, really great time and I can’t wait to film with her again.”



El Moussa and Young were first spotted kissing on a boat in July, and confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts in August. Young has been a staple in El Moussa’s kids’ lives ever since — going to their sporting events, watching their school performances, and attending their birthday parties.

Anstead also has her own solo show on HGTV, Christina on the Coast, which follows the decorator as she reimagines clients’ homes and embarks on a new life in Newport Beach with her husband Ant; their new baby, Hudson London, 6 months; and Taylor and Brayden.