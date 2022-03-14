Flip or Flop's End Was Coming 'for a While,' Source Says: 'Writing Has Been on the Wall'
The decision to end Flip or Flop was a long time coming, according to a source familiar with the situation.
Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the popular HGTV series — which first debuted in 2013 — will be ending at the conclusion of its current season this week. The show's stars, exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, announced the news with posts on their respective Instagram pages.
Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the show's end, while announced abruptly just a week before it was to happen, was no surprise to those in the know.
"The writing has been on the wall for a while," the insider explains. "It was not sudden."
Flip or Flop follows formerly-married couple El Moussa, 40, and Haack, 38, and their house flipping projects. The series is currently airing its tenth season, which premiered last year.
Though the show primarily followed the former couple's business together, it also often documented how they navigated their changing relationship and co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, after their split in 2016.
Continuing to work together years after their split, however, became "too intimate" for Haack and El Moussa, a source previously told PEOPLE.
"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source said. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."
A blow-up on set last summer also brought tensions between the exes to light.
In July 2021, PEOPLE confirmed an incident in which Tarek screamed at Haack on set. He unleashed a verbal tirade, reportedly comparing her to his now-wife Heather Rae El Moussa and calling her a "washed-up loser," according to TMZ, who first reported on the incident.
A source later told PEOPLE Tarek was "super remorseful" that he "lashed out," but noted, "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."
Both Haack and Tarek have moved on to new relationships since they went their separate ways.
Haack began dating Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead in October 2017, and they got married in a surprise backyard ceremony at their home in December 2018. They welcomed a son, Hudson London, now 2, but split less then a year after his birth in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized in June 2021.
In July 2021, PEOPLE confirmed that Haack was in a new relationship with Josh Hall, an Austin-based realtor. The pair announced they are engaged in September.
Tarek, meanwhile, tied the knot with Selling Sunset star Heather, 34. They first met on the Fourth of July in 2019, got engaged while celebrating their 1 year anniversary, and married in October 2021 in Montecito, California. Following their wedding, they opened up about their hopes to have a child together and their ongoing fertility journey.
