The popular HGTV home renovation series, which first debuted in 2013, is scheduled to conclude its tenth season this week

Flip or Flop's End Was Coming 'for a While,' Source Says: 'Writing Has Been on the Wall'

The decision to end Flip or Flop was a long time coming, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the popular HGTV series — which first debuted in 2013 — will be ending at the conclusion of its current season this week. The show's stars, exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, announced the news with posts on their respective Instagram pages.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that the show's end, while announced abruptly just a week before it was to happen, was no surprise to those in the know.

"The writing has been on the wall for a while," the insider explains. "It was not sudden."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tarek El Moussa christina haack Credit: Getty (2)

Flip or Flop follows formerly-married couple El Moussa, 40, and Haack, 38, and their house flipping projects. The series is currently airing its tenth season, which premiered last year.

Though the show primarily followed the former couple's business together, it also often documented how they navigated their changing relationship and co-parenting their two children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, after their split in 2016.

Continuing to work together years after their split, however, became "too intimate" for Haack and El Moussa, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that," the source said. "The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Tarek El Moussa, Christina Haack Credit: Courtesy HGTV

A blow-up on set last summer also brought tensions between the exes to light.

In July 2021, PEOPLE confirmed an incident in which Tarek screamed at Haack on set. He unleashed a verbal tirade, reportedly comparing her to his now-wife Heather Rae El Moussa and calling her a "washed-up loser," according to TMZ, who first reported on the incident.

A source later told PEOPLE Tarek was "super remorseful" that he "lashed out," but noted, "They're exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they're not friends."

RELATED VIDEO: Flip or Flop Set Was 'Too Intimate of a Setting' for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa: Source