Christina El Moussa has a very different kind of rebuilding in mind for her latest project.

The Flip or Flop star is partnering with her longtime friend Cassie Zebisch and her pastor, Tim Storey, to open drug and alcohol rehab centers next year, inspired by the guidance she received during her darkest days.

Christina split from her husband of seven years and HGTV co-star, Tarek, with whom she shares two children, Taylor, 7, and Bradyn, 2, in December 2016. She faced an uncertain future, both personally and professionally.

“Two years ago I was focused on trying not to sink,” she tells PEOPLE in the latest issue. “But after I started exercising, eating right, surrounding myself with the correct people, I felt this switch.”

She’s bounced back with a new solo HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, and a new love in British TV presenter Ant Anstead.

Christina relied on Storey’s guidance during her most difficult times and wanted to pass on her positive experience to others.

“Everyone’s been there. Everyone’s had a setback, but it’s how you move forward and what you do with your future, that’s what matters,” she says.

It’s just one more transformation she’s ready to tackle.

“When I met Tim, we realized there was an opportunity for us to change people’s lives,” she says. “I love to fix up a house, but I also love to help people. I feel like that’s my calling.”

