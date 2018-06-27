Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa to Star in New HGTV Series: 'I'm Excited to Do My Own Thing'

Christina El Moussa currently stars alongside ex-husband Tarek on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, but now the home renovation star is getting her own brand new design series, Christina on the Coast.

“I’m excited to do my own thing,” she tells PEOPLE. “It’s going to be fun and light-hearted. I feel like it’s a win-win.”

El Moussa recently sold her Yorba Linda, California, mansion, where she’s lived for the last five years, and is moving to Newport Beach with her daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2. For the first episode of her design show, cameras will document how she renovates her new home, while the seven subsequent episodes will follow her as she helps other homeowners transform their own outdated properties into high-end showplaces.

“I’ll be able to do what I like more which is the design part,” she says. “That’s always been what I’m good at, and people are always asking me to come help them do their house. It’s going to be fun to be able to add my taste, and not have a flip budget.”

Season seven of Flip or Flop is currently airing, but, Christina explains, “It’s a whole different dynamic and it’s more real.”

“We’re a couple that got divorced on TV and we could have just brushed right over it but I think it makes sense for everyone to see what it’s like to work with your ex-spouse. It’s important,” she says.

With filming just getting underway for her new show, El Moussa says she’s excited for what the future holds.

“Right now I’m so super happy, I’m so blessed, and I’m so so lucky to have everything that I have, but I’m always looking ahead, I’m always looking to do something bigger and better, and I never want to be complacent.”