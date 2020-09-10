The popular HGTV series will return on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Flip or Flop Is Back! Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead Return for 15 New Episodes

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are ready to renovate!

The real estate experts are returning to buy, sell and rehab more of SoCal's properties in a new season of HGTV's Flip or Flop.

The popular series will return with 15 new episodes beginning Thursday, Oct. 15.

The upcoming episodes will follow the friendly exes — who split publicly in December 2016 — as they "continue to navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting their kids —Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5—while running a successful business," the press release reads.

“Taylor and Brayden are the reason behind everything we do,” El Moussa said in the release. “They are both happy and healthy and the flipping business is thriving.”

“Tarek and I have a common goal to create beautiful houses for families,” added Anstead. “We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family.”

The season premiere will focus on the HGTV stars as they buy a small two-bedroom home to flip and sell for a big price tag.

"To increase the value, they add fresh curb appeal with new paint and landscaping, build a large, bright kitchen, and install a stunning tile wall in the bathroom," according to the release.

"Throughout the season, the pair races to snatch up desirable properties in L.A.’s hot real estate market, takes on homes with challenging floor plans and overhauls what is possibly their grossest flip yet," the release continues.

More episodes are also on the horizon for El Moussa and Anstead's solo shows. According to the release, both shows are already in production for their new seasons slated to air in 2021.

Anstead's show, Christina on the Coast, will air its season two finale on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The following week, on Sept. 17 at 9.m. ET/PT, El Moussa will return in four new episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa.

A special one-hour episode featuring El Moussa's Selling Sunset fiancée Heather Rae Young will later air on Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Anstead and El Moussa finalized their divorce in January 2018. She married British TV presenter Ant Anstead in December 2018. El Moussa found a new love in Young, a high-end real estate agent in July 2019, and proposed to her in July during a boat trip to Catalina Island in California.