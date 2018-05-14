Christina El Moussa’s little ones pulled out all the stops for Mother’s Day.

The Flip or Flop star’s kids, Taylor, 7, and Brayden, 2, (who she shares with ex husband and HGTV co-star, Tarek) treated their mom to a day full of surprises, the 34-year-old tells PEOPLE.

“This morning Tay made me my favorite breakfast of pancakes and berries and brought me coffee in bed,” she says. Her daughter also, “made me a homemade card and picked me out special crystals, which I love!”

Christina El Moussa/Instagram

El Moussa showed off her special spread on social media. “Tay was so proud and excited to surprise me!” she captioned an Instagram Story. “Love being Tay and Bray’s mommy!!!”

Christina El Moussa/Instagram

After her homemade meal, the crew headed off to church and then met El Moussa’s parents and her new boyfriend, British TV personality Ant Anstead, for an afternoon on their boat.

Christina El Moussa/Instagram

“Chasing dolphins,” she wrote on this video of Taylor rocking sequined cat ears and excitedly spotting the sea creatures. Taylor also took the wheel later, with her mom posting this video with the caption, “Mother’s Day with my driver.”

Christina El Moussa/Instagram

The fun didn’t stop when they docked, either. El Moussa confirms the group enjoyed “lunch at Greenleaf Chop Shop and mimosas!” she says. “And later today, Taylor and I are going to get pedicures!”

The mom of two just returned from a whirlwind three-day trip spent with Anstead in Mexico. Although they’ve taken several vacations during their six months together, the couple has also made sure to spend time with both of their families (Anstead has two children from a previous marriage).

“[Ant] is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine,” El Moussa said in a post dedicated to the 39-year-old on his birthday. “He’s already grounded me in so many ways.”