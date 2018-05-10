Bikini-Clad Christina El Moussa Vacations with Boyfriend Ant Anstead in Mexico

This vacation is no flop!

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, Ant Anstead, are on yet another romantic getaway. For this quick adventure, the British TV presenter whisked his HGTV star girlfriend away for a trip to Mexico, where they are sipping margaritas and snacking poolside.

To kick off the trip, El Moussa shared a photo of the couple’s luggage, and admits her new beau, with whom she just celebrated a 6-month anniversary, gave her a limit. “When @ant_anstead makes you pack only 1 carry on for a 3 night trip,” she wrote alongside his leather duffle and her Louis Vuitton suitcase. She added, “So low maintenance.”

Despite her packing parameters, El Moussa, 34, was all smiles after arriving to their resort, posting a selfie of Anstead, 39, giving the Flip or Flop host a smooch. Anstead took a sweet selfie of his own before they left, writing “Mexico here we come.”

Once they landed, he showed off the stunning view from their suite. “This room has an infinity pool and margaritas,” he said, adding, “Yup!!”

Later, the mom of two — she shares daughter Taylor, 7, and son Brayden, 2, with ex husband Tarek El Moussa — was caught walking the “cat walk” in a purple bikini, which Anstead captioned with heart and fire emojis. The Wheelers and Dealers mechanic also snagged a picture of their afternoon snack, “guacamole and cocktails,” with El Moussa strutting her stuff in the background.

The duo have been showing major social media love since announcing their relationship in January, sharing inside their vacation to England, their date nights and their outings with both of their kids (Anstead has two children from a previous marriage).

“I’ve loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me,” Anstead said of El Moussa in his anniversary post. “[Christina] is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare). Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way!. Looking forward to the next chapter.”