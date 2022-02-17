Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Lists Unusual California Compound for $9.8 Million — See Inside!

The unique, heptagon residence is located in the hills of East Los Angeles and offers breathtaking views of the mountains and the city skyline

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary, is selling his funky architectural compound in La Crescenta, Calif. for just under $10 million.

Nestled in the foothills east of Los Angeles, this unusual property features a seven-sided, futuristic structure built in the 2000s that serves as the main residence, as well as an original structure built in 1953 by modern architect Richard Neutra for his secretary, Dorothy Serulnic.

Flea picked up the home for just $4.3 million about four years ago, according to Dirt, and has now listed it with Sherri Rogers, Elisa Ritt and Anthony Stellini of Compass. In December 2020, the outlet reported he also sold an oceanfront home in Malibu for $20 million.

The main home's heptagonal structure, which has two bedrooms and was designed by Los Angeles-based architect Michael Maltzan, is wrapped around a tranquil interior courtyard. In 2021, Maltzan designed an 875 sq. ft. addition to his original structure.

The interior is equally as eye catching. The primary suite's remarkable bathroom is completely clad in pale blue penny tiles and looks out through the courtyard and onto the stunning city and mountain views, while a cozy den, a dining area with built-in shelves, and office round out the futuristic space.

Nearly all of the rooms offer access to private outdoor terraces via sliding glass walls.

The original 1953 structure boasts a 1,350 square foot floor plan, which includes an additional two bedrooms and one bathroom. The midcentury-modern design includes expansive walls of glass, a stone fireplace, a sound system with a record player and speakers, and a built-in breakfast nook.

Outdoors, there's a 50-foot-long Johnson Vidal lap pool, a spectacular desert garden, and an sitting area that's perfect for watching the sunset over Los Angeles.

Additionally, a movie pavilion with a wind screen and a catering kitchen makes the outdoor space an entertainer's dream.

Elsewhere, one more unique lodging option is tucked into the plot: a one-bedroom redwood cabin designed and built by artist Peter Staley.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced a new album, Unlimited Love, to be released on April 1, and its lead single, "Black Summer," earlier this month. Their 12th album will be the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006.