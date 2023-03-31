This $1,500 Pair of All-Weather Adirondack Chairs Is on Super Sale for $280 at Amazon Right Now

It's finally time to shed those layers and spend time outside. If you're looking to enjoy the warm weather from the comfort of your own backyard, you can easily upgrade your outdoor space without spending a ton of dough — if you shop now.

The Flash Furniture Charlestown Poly Resin Adirondack Chairs would make a functional and stylish addition to decks, patios, and poolsides. And right now, you can snag a pair on super sale for 82 percent off at Amazon.

The chairs feature a wide back with deep-set seats, making them ideal for lounging. They're made from a durable polystyrene resin material that has the look of wood without the possibility of chips, splinters, and water damage. In fact, according to the brand, the chairs are weather-resistant, so there's no need to cover them during April showers. They're also UV-treated, so they won't fade during the dog days of summer, and their rust-resistant stainless steel screws keep them sturdily in place.

Plus, their wide armrests can also function as drink, phone, or book stands while you catch some rays. What's more, the chairs are super easy to clean; simply wipe them down with water and a neutral detergent. They each have a weight capacity of 350 pounds.

Amazon

Buy It! Flash Furniture Charlestown Poly Resin Adirondack Chair Set, $279.19 (orig. $1,510); amazon.com

The Flash Furniture chairs are available individually and in sets of two or four, in case you want to stock up on an entirely new outdoor seating arrangement. They also come in tons of colors, like white, yellow, and brown, as well as different styles, including folding chairs and modern silhouettes. The discounts vary depending on set, color, and style.

As for assembly, the chair ships in separate pieces but comes with all of the screws, an Allen wrench, and an instruction manual. Assembly time varied for reviewers, but several said the process was "easy" — one user even described the instructions as "straightforward and easy to follow."

In addition to the simple construction, shoppers love the style and function of the chairs. One reviewer called them "sturdy and comfortable," while another loved that they added a "pop of color as well as comfortable seating" to their outdoor space.

A third shopper said the material "looks just like wood," and a fourth person raved: "They were out all summer and survived rain storms, hail, and being moved around a ton, and they retained their pretty, bright color."

Make the most of spring and summer by adding this pair of Flash Furniture Charlestown Poly Resin Adirondack Chairs to your backyard. But act fast — you don't want to miss this $1,200 discount!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.