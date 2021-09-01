Chip and Joanna Gaines Debut New Vacation Rental House, Hillcrest Cottage — See Inside!
The newly renovated private home is located in the Fixer Upper stars' home town of Waco, Texas
Chip and Joanna Gaines' newest vacation rental is officially open for business!
As of Wednesday, guests can book a stay Hillcrest Cottage, the newest addition to the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home stars' roster of homes via Airbnb.
The history and personality of the Waco, Texas, building piqued the Gaineses' interest when they purchased the property back in 2017. It dates back to 1903 and was once the carriage house to another one of their vacation rentals, Hillcrest Estate, which they debuted four years ago. Their first rental, the Magnolia House, opened for business in 2016 in McGregor, Texas.
The newly renovated Hillcrest Cottage has one bedroom, one bathroom, and an open-plan living room, dining area and kitchen. The latter features marble countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and a black-and-white wall mural. In the bedroom, French doors lead out to a covered back patio and a landscaped yard.
The home also boasts several signature Gaines design touches, including the rustic wood beamed ceilings, a cozy painted brick fireplace, and a mix of classic and contemporary furnishings.
Guests will have access to the Gaineses' recently launched Magnolia Network on Discovery+, which holds the complete Fixer Upper archive and Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.
Prices for a stay are $395 per night on weekdays and $495 per night on weekends, plus a $50 cleaning fee. For full week bookings, there's a 20% discount. But getting a reservation may be the biggest challenge. In the past few years, Magnolia House and Hillcrest Estate have both booked up 6 months out in minutes when new reservations opened.