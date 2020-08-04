Fixer Upper Is Returning to TV! Chip & Joanna Gaines Reveal 'We've Missed Sharing the Stories'

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​ Fixer Upper ,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” the couple share

Chip and Joanna Gaines fans, rejoice — Fixer Upper is coming back to TV!

The home renovation show that made the Waco, Texas, couple household names will be returning to the small screen in 2021, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm. It's set to air on the Gaines’s forthcoming Magnolia Network. Originally slated to debut on October 4, 2020, the channel's launch has been pushed back to 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fixer Upper, which originally aired on HGTV, ended in April 2018 after five seasons, drawing in a record-breaking 17 million weekly viewers during its final run.

“The day we wrapped our final episode of ​Fixer Upper,​ we really believed it was a chapter closed,” Chip and Joanna said of the series' comeback. “We knew we needed a break and a moment to catch our breath. But we also knew we weren’t done dreaming about ways to make old things new again.”

Image zoom Courtesy Magnolia Network/Discovery, Inc

Since the show ended, the couple has taken on various renovation projects — from redesigning their Magnolia headquarters to overhauling a historic hotel in downtown Waco — but, they say, they missed the structure of the show that launched them to fame.

“These past few years, we’ve continued tackling renovations and projects, doing the work we’re passionate about, but​ I don't think either of us anticipated how the show would become such a permanent fixture in our hearts,” they said. “We’ve missed sharing the stories of these families and their homes with you, and we’re excited to do that again very soon!”

They've also been busy raising five kids: Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke, 12, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 2. In fact, family was their main reason for stepping away from the spotlight for a bit.

Image zoom Chip Gaines and his four oldest children Discovery, Inc. and Magnolia

Image zoom Joanna Gaines and son Crew Joanna Gaines/Instagram

“We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna told PEOPLE in an October 2017 cover story.

Added Chip, "We have the chance to regroup and refresh and find out in two years, thank God we stopped and gave each other time and energy and loved our family more than we would’ve had the resources to do otherwise."

Image zoom Courtesy Magnolia Network/Discovery, Inc

Chip and Joanna first announced that they’d launch their own network in November 2018, just seven months after Fixer Upper’s bittersweet finale. Magnolia Network was created in partnership with HGTV’s parent company, Discovery Inc., and will take over the channel that’s currently DIY Network, which will shutter, a representative for Discovery confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

The Fixer Upper reboot is the latest addition to an already extensive lineup of original programming — which now includes two more series, announced on Tuesday.

“As we continue to round out our programming slate, we’re excited to announce projects with designer Brian Patrick Flynn and entrepreneur Jonathan Morris, two talented individuals with exceptional stories,” said Magnolia Network President Allison Page.

Flynn’s show will follow the Atlanta-based interior designer — who HGTV fans may recognize from the network’s Dream Home and Smart Home sweepstakes — as he tackles projects for clients with a variety of different budgets.

Image zoom Brian Patrick Flynn Courtesy Magnolia Network/Discovery, Inc

Morris’s show will take viewers across the country with the Fort Worth, Texas-based entrepreneur as he helps small business owners turn their dreams into a reality.

Image zoom Jonathan Morris Courtesy Magnolia Network/Discovery, Inc

RELATED VIDEO: Why Joanna Gaines Almost Didn’t Give Husband Chip a Second Date: ‘It Wasn’t Love at First Sight’

The Gaineses previously announced a lineup of ten original shows coming to the network, covering topics like gardening, cooking, travel and architecture.

In October 2019, Chip and Joanna announced the first new show being produced for Magnolia would star their family friends (and favorite band) Johnnyswim.

The six-episode series, titled Home on the Road, will follow husband and wife Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band, plus son Joaquin, 4, and daughter Luna, 1, in tow.

Image zoom Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez with Chip and Joanna Gaines Ashtin Paige; Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

In March 2020, they confirmed another original series, about Floret Flower Farm founder Erin Benzakein, who is attempting to transform a problematic 20-acre parcel of land in Washington state into a beautiful and sustainable organic flower farm in just one year.

Image zoom Erin Benzakein Courtesy Magnolia Network

“One of the biggest motivators for building this network was a desire to tell the stories of brave people who are chasing big dreams,” said Joanna, who is a home gardener and a self-professed “plant lady.”