See Chip and Joanna Gaines's Most Amazing Makeovers from the New Fixer Upper Reboot
Peek at three of the Waco, Texas, homes Chip and Joanna makeover on Season 1 of their new show, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
The New Fixer Upper
Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with a new show — and their home makeovers are as inspiring as ever!
The renovation experts and parents of five have returned with their new series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, four episodes of which are available to watch now on Discovery+. Another episode will drop on Thursday, July 15, for the official debut of the Gaines's Magnolia Network on the streaming platform, along with plenty of other new content.
"For us, it's just been a really fun experience," Chip told PEOPLE of the couple's big return.
Here's a look at three of the most stunning renovations they completed for Season 1 of the new show, complete with before-and-after shots and exclusive insights from the pair.
BEFORE: Nicole's Living Room
After years of living abroad, Chip and Jo's first client Nicole returned to Waco to attend nursing school. The stars tackled a major makeover of her 1955 three-bedroom ranch house.
Grungy tile, carpeting and walls were all eyesores in the front room before Chip and Jo worked their magic.
AFTER: Nicole's Living Room
Joanna dreamed up a European cottage style with modern touches for her client.
To create definition she added an arch between the living room and dining area, "so it's not just a long open box," says Jo.
"The floors!" Nicole exclaimed of the refreshed tile during the reveal. "I'm going to pass out."
BEFORE: Nicole's Exterior
The windows and gutters were dated, and the brick could use a little TLC.
AFTER: Nicole's Exterior
Chip and Jo kept the color of the original blue door that Nicole loved but upgraded the exterior by painting the brick white and adding new windows, antique shutters and copper gutters.
"All the little details," Nicole mused of the refresh. "It's perfect."
BEFORE: Nicole's Bedroom
Much like the other rooms in the house, Nicole's bedroom boasted grimy tiles and unflattering lighting.
AFTER: Nicole's Bedroom
A nondescript bedroom became a chic boudoir with floral wallpaper on the ceiling and a pink niche with shelving.
Said Nicole, "You took everything that I thought I knew I wanted and made it 5 million times better."
BEFORE: Lucas and Laney's Entry
Newlyweds Lucas and Laney definitely needed Chip and Jo's expertise. Theypurchased a 1990s house that on the outside looks merely rundown — but inside looks like a tornado hit and flung furniture (and animal feces) everywhere.
Chip's first words upon entering: "Oh, crud. Poop on top of poop." Says Joanna: "You've won the award." It was the worst house she'd ever seen."
Right in the entry, the dated front door and surrounding windows were coming apart at the seams.
AFTER: Lucas and Laney's Entry
Chip and Jo dramatically transformed it, replacing the dated front door and windows with sleek, modern versions in the dark, paneled entry.
"I'm sure it was a little bit scary on the front end," Chip said. "But this could be a forever house."
BEFORE: Lucas and Laney's Bathroom
The Gaineses suspected the bathroom had termite damage — it didn't, luckily — and disagreed over the color choice for the ceiling: Jo wanted a "moody" dark green, which Chip worried would make it "a cave."
AFTER: Lucas and Laney's Bathroom
Jo prevailed — and Lucas and Laney loved the result. "Jo does have an uncanny sixth sense about what the client wants," Chip said.
The designer's favorite room in the house ended up being the expanded bathroom, which now boasts new windows, a huge tub, marble floors and white oak his-and-hers vanities.
BEFORE: John's Living Room
Magnolia staffer John, a New York transplant, got help from his Waco bosses when he bought his first house, a ranch built in 1964. "I'm modern in style but like certain aspects to be a little bit more bold," he said.
The carpet, unfinished ceiling and outdated fixtures all needed to go.
AFTER: John's Living Room
Chip and Jo turned the living room fireplace into a high-tech media wall with a large TV.
They also removed old built-in shelving in the living area to create a clean wide gallery wall for John to display pieces from his art collection.
BEFORE: John's Office
While the bones were good, this office space wasn't a space where John could work — it needed too much work!
AFTER: John's Office
"I think you're going to be very productive in here," said Joanna of John's new home office. And John agreed: "You're literally never going to see me again" at Magnolia HQ.
Stream the first four episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home on Discovery+ now, and catch a new episode on the platform July 15.
