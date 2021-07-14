See Chip and Joanna Gaines's Most Amazing Makeovers from the New Fixer Upper Reboot

Chip and Joanna Gaines are back with a new show — and their home makeovers are as inspiring as ever!

The renovation experts and parents of five have returned with their new series, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, four episodes of which are available to watch now on Discovery+. Another episode will drop on Thursday, July 15, for the official debut of the Gaines's Magnolia Network on the streaming platform, along with plenty of other new content.

"For us, it's just been a really fun experience," Chip told PEOPLE of the couple's big return.

Here's a look at three of the most stunning renovations they completed for Season 1 of the new show, complete with before-and-after shots and exclusive insights from the pair.