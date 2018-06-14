Joanna Gaines might have some stiff competition in the future!

The Fixer Upper star, 40, and her husband Chip, 43, have a thriving home improvement empire, but their 11-year-old daughter, Ella, is quickly catching up.

“Her new summer business is selling baked goods at the office when she goes to work with me,” Joanna wrote in a post on Instagram. “Tonight we stayed up late and she made Aunt Opal’s banana pudding and the chocolate chip cookies from my cookbook.”

Ella stole her packaging idea straight from her mom’s playbook, placing the sweet treats inside mason jars adorned with wooden spools and twine. “She’s going to make a heck of a business woman!” Joanna proudly declared in her post.

The four Gaines kids — Joanna is currently pregnant with baby number five, a boy — frequently helps their parents out with tasks around the house and on their recently concluded HGTV show. Their sons, Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, take after their dad, often pitching in on construction sites when they aren’t paling around with their sisters at their Waco, Texas, farmhouse.

Ella and her younger sister, Emmie Kay, 8, like to spend time in their garden, helping Mom tend to the plants, vegetables and the chicken coop that they built during the final season of Fixer Upper.

Spending time with their kids is the primary reason the famous hosts decided to call it quits with the show after five seasons in April.

“They’re so young, and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna told PEOPLE. “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

But just because their time on the small screen is up (for now), Chip and Jo don’t have plans of slowing down. Joanna recently revealed the cover of her upcoming design book, Homebody, and shared inside her first major renovation since the series ended.

“We aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes,” they assured fans in a post announcing the news back in September. “We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth.”