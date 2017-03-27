Get Ready for a Fixer Upper Freakout! Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Starring in a New Series: 'You Won't Want to Miss It'

Fixer Upper fans might want to sit down for this one.

While visiting New York City over the weekend, Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed some very exciting news: They’re starring in another HGTV series!

“So we have a new series coming out this year called Behind the Design,” Joanna announced in a video on Instagram. The show “focuses on each project, and you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and design elements we get to incorporate.”

Their current show follows the Gaineses as they help couples remodel dilapidated houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas, documenting the entire process from house hunting to the final, jaw-dropping reveal. But true Chip and Jo diehards have been asking for more.

“We have a lot of questions about the designs,” Joanna says, “and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to the houses and these projects from a design standpoint.”

According to HGTV, each 30-minute episode of the nwe show will go behind the scenes of Fixer Upper projects to answer those burning décor queries and showcase how Joanna creates her signature farmhouse style — “shiplap and all.”

The best part? You won’t have to wait long to see what this new offering is all about.

“This Tuesday is our last episode of season four,” she says. “But after that, you’ll get a sneak peek of Behind the Design. You won’t want to miss it.”

“See y’all there!” Chip adds.

See a sneak peek of the Fixer Upper: Behind the Design on March 28th at 11 p.m. EST on HGTV.