The Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Gardens is inspired by pieces from their HGTV show, Fixer to Fabulous

These HGTV stars are ready to bring their signature style from the small screen into fans' homes!

The Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection for Better Homes & Gardens is inspired by Dave's custom carpentry skills and Jenny's design aesthetic as seen on their hit HGTV show, Fixer to Fabulous. (BHG is owned by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company.)

The Walmart-exclusive line launches with 30 outdoor décor items designed to create the "perfectly imperfect" look that fans can see in the homes that the pair decorate on TV.

"We were able to look back at things that people have asked for so many times," Dave shares with PEOPLE exclusively. "Like the porch swing and the table, those are modeled after things we have built."

"The word 'authentic' is what we have always said that we wanted for our show and for this line as well," Jenny adds. "We never wanted it to be something that we throw our names on. We want it to be something that we developed and collaborated on."

The collection consists of larger furniture pieces — like a cushioned porch swing, wooden dining table and wicker dining chairs — and decorative options, including a solar-powered rattan light, ceramic planters and patterned pillows.

Not only was each piece of the line carefully designed to be beautiful, functionality was a must for the pair.

"We want the line to be an extension of what's happening inside of your home, because your outside space is just that. But we were also really cognizant of the fact that these products are meant to be outdoor products and that they are built to last," says Jenny.

The HGTV stars had a difficult time choosing a favorite item in the collection but admit to having a personal connection to the porch swing, which is something their family of five uses often.

"We spend most of our time outside and on our porch swings," says Jenny, which Dave note the family has three of in different areas.

The ease of building the swing is a major highlight for her craftsman husband who reports, "I've built enough porch swings [for clients] so I know what goes into putting one together and hanging it up. Walmart has made it easy with this one."