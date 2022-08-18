New Netflix Show 'Buy My House' Features Homeowners Vying to Sell to Real Estate Moguls 'Shark Tank' Style

Top real estate tycoons are taking over on Netflix's new series, Buy My House.

In the exclusive first trailer above, host Nina Parker sets up the familiar, heart-pumping premise of the debut season, in which homeowners come to pitch four real real estate moguls on why they should buy their homes in a Shark Tank-style presentation.

"Real estate in America is a trillion-dollar industry," Parker says in the trailer above, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "But even in a hot market, not every house sells. So four of the world's biggest property tycoons are cutting out the middleman."

The clip introduces the four potential investors, who can flip, resell or hold onto and rent the houses they buy as they see fit to make a profit. "For sellers, it means no spending months on the market," says Parker.

First up is Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman who says, "Redfin's goal is to help as many people as possible own the American dream."

Danisha Wrighster is the next property magnate, who Parker says went from "single mom to self-made millionaire, one deal at a time." In the spot, Wrighster shares, "real estate is how most millionaires are made."

NFL linebacker Brandon Copeland is another expert the sellers will face. In the clip he admits, "Sports don't last forever, so I'm looking to make money." He's putting both his sports and financial skills to use. "I'm a venture investor, a real estate investor. I'm also chasing down your favorite quarterback on Sundays. Tell that boy to watch out," he quips.

Rounding out the group is power broker Pamela Liebman, who started with major real estate firm Corcoran Group when she was 23 and has climbed the ladder to the top as president and CEO. "I'm a deal junkie. Once I close a deal, I turn around and say 'What's next?'" she says in the teaser.

Netflix

Throughout the sneak peek, fans get a glimpse of the heated deal-making. One homeowner who's eager to sell tells the moguls: "We need to sell this property like yesterday."

Even more alluring for the sellers on the show? They're all cash deals, Parker reveals.

Of course, the Netflix series will pack in some juicy debates. In one scene, a seller says "I'm looking for $5.1 million" to which Liebman responds, "There's no way that house is worth $5 million."

As host, Parker will guide homeowners along the way, while being mindful that "only the best deals will close."

Buy My House premieres on Netflix on September 2.