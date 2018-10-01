First-Time Flyer Mistakes Emergency Exit for Bathroom and Attempts to Open Door Mid-Flight

Flying for the first time can undoubtedly be scary and confusing, but one passenger’s mistake sparked a panic on board.

According to a report from L’Agence France-Presse (AFP), a first-time flyer in his mid-20s was on board a GoAir plane, when he got up to use the restroom. However, instead of opening the door to the lavatory, he attempted to open the emergency exit in the back of the plane.

The airline told the outlet in a statement that once he attempted to open the door, it sparked an alarm and he was apprehended by crew members on board.

An airport official told The Telegraph India of the incident, which took place on a flight from New Delhi to Patna, India, that when his fellow passengers asked him what he was doing, he said he “needed to use the washroom urgently and kept tugging at the exit door.”

“He said that the confusion happened because he had boarded a flight for the first time in his life,” the official told the newspaper.

According to AFP, a spokesperson for the airline said even though he sparked a panic on board, the passenger would not have been able to successfully open the emergency exit due to the difference in air pressure between the cabin and the air outside the plane.

GoAir did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.