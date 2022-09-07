First Look: See Inside the 2022 HGTV Urban Oasis Home in Nashville — Plus, How to Win It!

HGTV fans can enter to win a brand-new home between October 4 and November 23

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on September 7, 2022 09:00 AM

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 is here!

On Monday, HGTV unveiled the brand-new, fully furnished home in Nashville and the grand prize for a sweepstakes package that includes a Mercedes-Benz C-Class car and $50,000 from Ally. In total, the package is valued at over $1.3 million.

HGTV's Urban Oasis home, designed by network star Brian Patrick Flynn, features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms and coms in at 2,500 square feet in a location "just 10 minutes from downtown" Nashville, according to a release.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

"With this home, I wanted to showcase a fresh take on the world of country music in 2022, while also representing the rich history of the city and country music greats," Flynn tells PEOPLE. "I did this throughout the design from color choices to art."

He adds, "In terms of color, I leaned into neutral and classic colors in the interior of the home, as are traditionally found throughout designer homes in Nashville, but chose a standout dramatic dark blue exterior."

Brian Patrick Flynn
Zeke Ruelas

Upon entering the house, guests come into the dining room and a den area inspired by the home's location.

"I worked with artist Karen Musgraves, mother of country music star Kacey Musgraves, to take Kacey's three album covers and reinterpret them into a 1960s paint-by-numbers style," Flynn reveals. Karen also created a hot pink guitar with a white background by looming it just like a rug that looks incredible in the home."

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

The dining room leads visitors directly into an open chef's kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a massive island with bar seating. The adjacent casual dining area features built in banquette-style seating to save space.

Neon art is featured throughout the home including the sign that reads "My album drops next friday" in the kitchen. "Broadway is known for the neon signs outside of world-famous honky tonk bars," says Flynn. In the den, he says, "I worked fresh aqua neon in with the first names of the most iconic Americana and country stars from the past five decades: Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Mickey Guyton, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne and Kacey Musgraves."

The home's three bedrooms are located upstairs. The main bedroom features skylights, lush greenery and a balcony with a pair of rocking chairs.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

The spa-like main bathroom includes double vanities and a massive, glass walk-in shower with a soaking tub inside.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

Beyond the main home, the Urban Oasis boasts a spacious garage with extra living space. Two garage doors — one on either side of the structure — open to create an open air hangout, which is fully furnished to serve as a jam studio and a lounge, according to an HGTV press release. The garage comes complete with a bar or food prep area for added comfort and eye-catching neon and butterfly motif wall art.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

The brightly-decorated "podcast studio" on the second story features portraits of music legends like Bob Marley, Elvis Presley and The Beatles. "I included gorgeous felt art by Sam Sidney that showcases musical icons," says Flynn. The pink guitar is another piece by Karen Musgraves.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

Architect Turner Brinkley designed the house, while Mitchell Builders Group constructed the home.

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

"Nashville is synonymous with country music, and for this year's HGTV Urban Oasis, we wanted toembody the history of musical legends as well as showcase the modern representation and diversity thatthe city is known for," Flynn said in a statement. "From the local artistry to the instruments seen throughout the design,this home is filled with the spirit of Nashville, offering a beautiful, livable space inside a bustling city."

HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 in Nashville, TN
HGTV

Fans interested in entering to win the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 can enter beginning Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. ET until Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. ET. Eligible fans can enter twice each day during that time period on HGTV's website and the Food Network website, where full details on the sweepstakes, official rules and additional home features will be made available.

HGTV will also air the HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 one-hour special showcasing the home and contest on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

