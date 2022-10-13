Chip Gaines Trades His Jeans for a Nightgown in Teaser for 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle'

The new limited series follows Chip and Joanna Gaines as they flip a 100-year-old castle in Waco, Texas — and Chip is up to his usual pranks in the first look video

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE.

Published on October 13, 2022 01:00 PM

Chip and Joanna Gaines are gearing up for their newest show!

In an exclusive first look at the premiere of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle, Chip takes their next flip, a 100-year-old castle, to a whole new level.

The exclusive clip above shows Chip, 47, dressed in an old-fashioned nightgown as he heads outside the remarkable property, dubbed Cottonland Castle, to grab the morning newspaper. Joanna, 44, drives up to the latest Fixer Upper property and immediately questions her husband's choice of attire.

"Babe, this is a fixer upper," Joanna tells her husband, to which he responds, "I thought we talked about living here?"

The playful scene continues as Joanna asks where he got his unusual getup. "This is the same shirt I always wear, I just normally tuck it in," he jokes. His wife then tells him it's time to go. "Don't forget your jeans!" she quips.

Premiering Oct. 14, the limited series follows the Gaineses as they renovate the local landmark in their hometown of Waco, Texas. As their main focus is to restore the castle's historic charm, the couple's design skills are put to the test with this challenging flip.

"This castle is one of the most impressive properties in the entire Waco, Central Texas area and I've wanted it for two decades now," Chip said in the show's official trailer. "The plan for the castle is to bring this beautiful property back to its original state."

In order for the castle to feel accurate to the original time period it was built in, the Gaineses made sure to restore the same paneling and stone used in the house from 100 years ago.

Although they were met with unexpected water leaks and a crumbling ceiling to fix, the trailer revealed a glimpse of the finished product that made the whole flip worth it. "When we bought this place it was a figment of our imagination," Chip said. "But now, this house is coming together."

Following the castle's stellar transformation, history buffs and fans of the show can actually see the property for themselves through one-hour guided walking tours.

"We're happy to help preserve this iconic piece of the city's history. And we are so excited to welcome guests and locals alike to experience the oldest, most challenging restoration project Chip, Joanna and team have ever completed," Magnolia Chief Brand Officer Kate Barton said after tours were announced in June.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle premiers Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET on discovery+, HBO Max and Magnolia Network.

