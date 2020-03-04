First Look: Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Doubling the Size of their Target Line to 500+ Products

Chip and Joanna Gaines are making a major change to their Target line this Spring, PEOPLE can confirm.

The former Fixer Upper stars will nearly double the size of their popular home decor collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, which launched in 2017, taking the number of Jo-designed finds to upwards of 500.

The collection, which will be available to shop in stores and on Target.com on Sunday, March 8, includes everything from kitchen and dining accessories to children’s toys to full-size furniture, like beds, benches and chairs.

The expanded range will also get significantly more real estate in 600 Target stores, a representative for the brand tells PEOPLE. Prices for the spring drop will start at 99 cents.

“With this new expansion, we’re thrilled to be able to offer a wider range of products and styles within each seasonal collection, and to offer guests more opportunities to create spaces they love,” Joanna said in a statement.

She added, “For us, this collection has always been about providing beautiful, functional pieces that people would feel confident and excited to make a part of their home.”

RELATED: Chip Gaines On Why He Stepped Back to Let Joanna Lead: ‘I’ve Accepted My Supporting Role’

Image zoom

Image zoom Courtesy Target

For spring, the HGTV alums, who will launch their own TV network under Discovery Inc. in October 2020, are excited for a fresh start.

“Spring is like a clean slate,” said the mom of five. “We open windows and feel the warmth of a new season, so I designed this new collection of greenery, scents and textiles to capture the feeling of being refreshed and inspired.”

While the line includes plenty of furnishings, which the stars launched for the first time in December, many of the pieces are kitchen and dining pieces, throw blankets, and household items meant to be used every day.

“A new season is the perfect time to freshen up your tabletop,” Joanna explains in a video for the brand (above). “I designed this collection of ceramic dinnerware, for you to mix, match and style your way. It’ll look great year after year and brighten moments with family and friends.”

Image zoom Courtesy Target

Image zoom Courtesy Target

The line has also been hugely successful for Target.

“From the moment we debuted Hearth & Hand with Magnolia in 2017, our guests fell in love with Chip and Joanna’s elegant, effortless style and Target’s accessible design and incredible value,” Cara Sylvester, Target senior vice president, Home said in a statement.

Image zoom Perry Hagopian

In addition to their product introductions, Chip and Joanna are getting ready to show fans what they’ve been working on since announcing they would end their hit series after five seasons in September 2017.

The debut of their as-yet-unnamed TV channel is fast approaching. So far, we know that it will feature long-form programming centering around community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism and design. Joanna will host her own cooking show on the network, and the family’s friends and favorite band, Johnnyswim, will get a series.

The network will also be home to the complete library of Fixer Upper, which premiered on HGTV in 2013 and was one of the highest-rated series on the network during its four-year run.

Image zoom Joanna Gaines/Instagram

Image zoom Chip Gaines/Instagram

The couple have been busy off the small screen, too. They recently opened a new coffee shop, Magnolia Press, at their Waco, Texas, shopping destination, Magnolia Market at the Silos and are planning to open a boutique hotel nearby in 2021 to host the deluge of visitors they’ve brought to the city.

RELATED: Chip Gaines on His Marriage to Joanna: ‘We Care More About One Another’ Than ‘Being Right’

Still, the stars, who initially stepped away from the HGTV spotlight to focus on their kids, insist they put each other first. “Family is the most important thing in the world,” Joanna, 39, who shares Drake, 15, Ella, 13, Duke 11, Emmy, 10, and Crew, 20 months, with Chip, told PEOPLE in a 2017 cover story.