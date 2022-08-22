The Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Just $30 Right Now, and You Can Save Even More with a Trade-In

If you have an older TV and want to enhance your entertainment system without buying a whole new one, an Amazon Fire TV Stick is the way to go. It just so happens that the newer model is on sale for just $30 right now, which is its lowest price available this year.

Not only does the Fire Stick streaming device offer access to live TV and all your favorite services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Peacock, but it's also compatible with the latest version of Amazon Alexa that allows you to find content without even lifting a finger. Whether you're searching for suggestions or a specific show, it'll pull the result right up without having to sift through the thousands of other options. Once you figure out your go-to apps, you can personalize a streaming profile to reflect your most-watched content, too.

A deal like this is comparable to Prime Day prices, and even though it's already 40 percent off, there's a way that you can save even more. Score an extra 20 percent off when you trade in older Amazon devices that are eligible for the redeem. All you have to do is search for the device on your account, answer a few questions about the condition, and ship it off. Once it's received, you'll get an Amazon gift card containing the value of your old device, along with the promotional discount to use toward the purchase of a new model.

Amazon

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

What sets this device apart from past versions is it uses Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to offer an immersive experience with 4K Ultra HD images that produce life-like images and audio. Keep in mind this feature only works on select content with compatible soundbars and audio systems. You can find this type of content on Prime Video, one of the many perks of becoming an Amazon Prime member.

If you aren't already sold, take it from more than 126,000 shoppers who have given the device a five-star rating. One reviewer said, "I added this device to an older Samsung TV that was too old to get newer apps, and it was like I had a new TV," and they described the low price as a "bargain." Another person loves that it provides "tons of free material, not just paid services."

An Amazon Fire TV Stick is the one thing your entertainment system is missing to give you more options than a typical smart TV offers on its own. Plus, it makes it easier and faster to find what you're looking for with personalized profiles. Add it to your cart while it's marked down to its lowest price in a while and don't forget to apply the trade-in promotion if eligible.

