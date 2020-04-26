Image zoom Wayfair

With most of us stuck at home practicing social distancing, you’re likely craving time outside. And if you’re lucky enough to have an outdoor space, you may want to consider sprucing it up with a fire pit.

Searches for outdoor fire pits have been spiking on Google recently, and we’re not surprised. Not only can a fire pit transform the look of your backyard, but they can also help create a cozy space to gather around. You can relax by the fire with a glass of wine, or plan a fun s’mores night and roast marshmallows over the open flames.

While these backyard accessories can usually be quite expensive, Wayfair and AllModern dropped spring sales this week that are full of deals that are too good to pass up! Both retailers have tons of fire pits majorly marked down right now, including this sleek wood-burning option that’s 57 percent off, and this steel fire bowl that’s on sale for less than $150.

To help you get started, we rounded up 14 stylish fire pits that will give your backyard an instant upgrade — just in time for summer. Create your own cozy outdoor space by shopping one below!

Best Fire Pits on Sale at Wayfair

Image zoom Wayfair

Best Fire Pits on Sale at Allmodern