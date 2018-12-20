These Resorts Are Feeling Festive! See Some of the Most Over-the-Top Holiday Decor at Hotels

During the holidays, this family-friendly resort in the Pocono Mountains transforms into a winter wonderland with a life-size gingerbread house in the lobby. Visitors can have a unique dining experience inside of the house for breakfast, lunch or dinner. For full festivites at Great Wolf, guests can also participate in Snowland Story time, caroling and a holiday-themed scavenger hunt.
Great Wolf Lodge
Claridges, London
Fashion icon Diane von Furstenburg transformed this luxurious resort into an immersive Christmas experience. When you walk in, the midnight blue skylight highlights twinkling lights and constellations on the ceiling, and at the centerpiece of the lobby’s decor is her masterpiece: the “Tree of Love.” It’s decorated with over 8,000 hand-painted silver leaves, glass sphere ornaments and 150 hand-blown glass hearts. The tree also features six different animals in its branches, and zodiac signs fully emcompass the tree as a tribute to the universe. Von Furstenburg also wove in important, symbolic words, such as Peace, Harmony, Truth, Freedom, Enlightenment and Wisdom, that have long been her mantra, within “The Tree of Love.”
Claridges
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida
This festive decoration is made from 1,200 pounds of sugar and over 3,000 eggs. The ship features over 600 gingerbread planks, each hand-rubbed with sugar and painted with coffee extracts to create a wood grain appearance. Dubbed the “SS Amelia Gingerbread,” the 14-foot-tall ship, and all of its edible crew members, will remain docked in the hotel’s lobby through Christmas.
The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta
Though it may look real, this mantel is totally edible. Made from 400 pounds of gingerbread dough, 50 pounds of spices such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg to create hand-cut bricks, this festive decoration stands 10 feet tall and seven feet wide. The bricks are also decorated with 90 pounds of melted chocolate and 60 pounds of icing.
The Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta
The Moxy Times Square, New York City
At this modern getaway in the center of New York City, the decorators went with a different color scheme this holiday season: pink. In the lobby, guests are greeted with pink wreaths and trees, and can walk upstairs to see Moxy’s holiday display of a bright pink piano, stockings and a teddy bear with a Christmas tree in the middle decorated in tinsel.
Moxy Hotels
St. Regis, Washington, D.C.
At this 4-star resort in the nation’s capital, they proudly display a gingerbread replica of their historic hotel in the center of their lobby. The hotel’s pastry team spent over 145 hours creating the structure, which is composed of over 1,000 individually-shaped bricks.
St. Regis
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Sioux City, Iowa
At this music-centric resort, the lobby is adorned with tons of festive decor, including a two-story tall evergreen decorated in purple and red ornaments, and red ribbon hanging from the ceiling.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Arlo NoMad, New York City
Perched on top of the rooftop at this city sanctuary, two igloos house a life of luxury this season, and offer plenty of Instagrammable moments. From fuzzy bean bags to a welcome gift of champagne upon arrival at your igloo, these holiday decorations are pretty to look at, but even cozier to sit in.
Arlo Hotels
The Connaught, London
At this glamorous resort in London’s Mayfair neighborhood, known for its art collection, Sir Michael Craig-Martin designed a Christmas tree that sits outside and sparkles in ever-changing colors. The spruce stands nearly 30 feet tall, and is adorned in 12,000 light bulbs that change from rainbow to the signature red and green color scheme of Christmas.
The Connaught
Disney's Beach Club Resort, Orlando
Nobody does Christmas like Disney, and this life-size spinning carousel made from hand-crafted chocolate, sugar, fondant and hand-made gingerbread snowflakes is the perfect representation of that. Located in the lobby of this festive beach resort, the display also features a hidden surprise. In celebration of the 19th anniversary of this holiday tradition, there are 19 Mickeys incorporated into the display.
Disney's Beach Club Resort
