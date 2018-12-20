These Resorts Are Feeling Festive! See Some of the Most Over-the-Top Holiday Decor at Hotels

Fashion icon Diane von Furstenburg transformed this luxurious resort into an immersive Christmas experience. When you walk in, the midnight blue skylight highlights twinkling lights and constellations on the ceiling, and at the centerpiece of the lobby’s decor is her masterpiece: the “Tree of Love.” It’s decorated with over 8,000 hand-painted silver leaves, glass sphere ornaments and 150 hand-blown glass hearts. The tree also features six different animals in its branches, and zodiac signs fully emcompass the tree as a tribute to the universe. Von Furstenburg also wove in important, symbolic words, such as Peace, Harmony, Truth, Freedom, Enlightenment and Wisdom, that have long been her mantra, within “The Tree of Love.”