Even Insomniacs Recommend This 'Cloud-Like' Pillow Set That Starts at Just $30 

For some, selecting a comfortable set of pillows is more important than finding silky smooth bed sheets. After all, a supportive pillow can keep your spine aligned and give you a good night's sleep. So if you've been on the lookout for a wonderfully comfortable pillow that's also affordable, consider the Fern and Willow Set of 2 Down Alternative Pillows, which is on sale at Amazon right now.
Made from 100 percent cotton, the pillows mirror the cozy feel of down, but without feathers flying all over the place. These stay plump, firm, and supportive all night, so you don't have to wake up every few hours to punch them back into shape. Unlike traditional pillows, you can actually adjust the amount of filling to your preferences; simply open the zipper and put more in or take some out — just make sure to massage it afterward to evenly distribute the filling.
The pillows are designed for all types of sleeping habits, whether you're a back, stomach, or side sleeper. Plus, when the pillows get dirty, you can just pop them in the washing machine and then let them air dry. Shoppers can choose from three sizes too, including standard, queen, and king, with prices starting at just $29.99.
Buy It! Fern and Willow Set of 2 Down Alternative Pillows, $29.99–$44.99 with coupon (orig. $32.99–54.99); amazon.com
Over 6,500 Amazon shoppers have given the pillows a five-star rating, writing they "stay plump all night" and are "astoundingly affordable." Even those who have trouble sleeping are impressed with these pillows, as one reviewer explained, "I'm still an insomniac, but I'm an insomniac that's getting some of the best sleep I've had in a long time."
"These pillows so far-exceeded my expectations that I've been recommending them to everyone," one five-star reviewer shared. "I know of at least six people who have bought them on my recommendation and absolutely loved them. These are truly amazing — and the fact that you can remove the 'fluff' as needed to make them perfect for you is fantastic. If I could give these more than five stars I would — I've stopped waking up with a sore neck and a headache, and it's awesome."
"These pillows are like huge clouds you rest your head on for sleep," another user said. "They are very thick...maybe five inches in the center...but they flatten out some when you lay on them. They always spring back to life after a good night's rest though and are ready to provide cloud-like comfort night after night!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Fern and Willow Set of 2 Down Alternative Pillows starting at just $29.99 while this deal lasts.
