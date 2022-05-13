Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are a 'True Joy' to Sleep on, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Seen
You may be the kind of person who likes to nurse a mug of tea while getting ready for bed. Or maybe all you need to do to relax is slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. No matter what your sleep routine is, it probably involves a set of pillows.
Thousands of Amazon shoppers have a stellar recommendation in that category: the Fern & Willow Set of 2 Bed Pillows. The highly rated pillows are currently on sale with an extra 45 percent off coupon — putting them at the lowest price we've seen in awhile.
These pillows are wonderfully soft, stuffed with a down-alternative filling that's not only breathable, but also helps keep you cool. Plus, thanks to the zipper, you can adjust the filling to meet your needs and make the pillow as flat or plump as you'd like. Users will discover that these super supportive pillows provide plenty of loft to keep your neck in line with the rest of your body while you sleep, whether that's on your back, stomach, or side.
Buy It! Fern & Willow Set of 2 Bed Pillows, $27.50 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillow a five-star rating, calling them "hotel-quality pillows" and noting that sleeping on them is a "true joy" in their reviews. One even enthused: "I must tell you my lower back pain has eased significantly and my stiff neck and headaches upon arising are gone!"
Another user explained that they'd only ever bought inexpensive pillows before upgrading to these. "What a great sleep!" they shared, and added, "I just sink into these. It's like sleeping on a cloud."
Head to Amazon to snag the Fern & Willow Set of 2 Bed Pillows while they're 45 percent off!
