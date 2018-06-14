Felicity Huffman Built a Duplicate of Her Childhood Home in Snowmass, Colorado: See Inside

Wisteria Lane, this is not.

Felicity Huffman‘s Snowmass, Colorado, home may be a picture-perfect Colonial, but her neighbors are more likely to be roaming elk than desperate housewives.

It’s “so indescribably beautiful in any direction you look, just magnificent,” her husband, Shameless star William H. Macey, tells archdigest.com of the Rocky Mountain location.

But it’s the sentimental connection that Huffman loves most. The actress grew up in a slightly smaller original house on the same plot and she and Macy were married there in 1997. After her mother passed away, she scooped up the land and her childhood home, which had fallen into disrepair.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’s Mom, Tish, Shows Off the Family’s Nashville Home and Shares How to Get Their Look

Aside from the the extensive amount of work the home would need — the inspector told the couple, “You should wear a hard hat when you’re in it.” — the building wasn’t to code, standing too close to a nearby creek.

Emily Minton Redfield

Without another option, Macy and Huffman chose to thoroughly document every detail of the original house, then tear it down and rebuild a nearly identical, slightly larger one right next to it. They worked with local Divide Creek Builders and designer Lonni Paul to create what Macy calls “the Hollywood version of the old house.”

Emily Minton Redfield

“It’s a little bit of a time machine because I do go back to being 8 and 10 and 15 and 20,” says Huffman, who most recently starred in the TV drama American Crime. “[It’s] like mainlining memories while you’re making new ones,” Huffman says of the completed project. And they have everything that might require on hand.

“We’ve got extra cross-country skis; we’ve got go-karts; we’ve got horses—anything you want to play with, we’ve got the toys,” says Macy, who allows it’s a tactic to make sure their two daughters, Sofia, 17, and Georgia, 16, come visit after the go to college.

RELATED: Inside Joan Rivers’ Country Estate That She Called the ‘Ugliest House in Connecticut’

What the family has dubbed “the old-new house” will no doubt stay in the family for many years to come. “I loved everything about it,” says Huffman. “There wasn’t a catch. It’s nostalgic.”

Read the full feature and see more photos on archdigest.com.