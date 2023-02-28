One of the Best Anti-Fatigue Mats We Tested Is on Sale Right Now at Amazon

Of all the kitchen floor mats we tried, it has the thickest cushioning — and the lowest price

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on February 28, 2023 10:00 AM

Anti Fatigue Mat Kitchen Floor Mat
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Whether you're cooking a lavish meal or prepping ingredients for the week, standing on a hard, bare kitchen floor for several hours can put a strain on your lower body. That's why, in our opinion, one of the most overlooked essential kitchen tools is an anti-fatigue mat.

PEOPLE Tested tried out 16 types of anti-fatigue mats to determine which ones are actually worth buying. They narrowed it down to seven best-in-class options, and one of the top picks is the Featol Anti Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat, which they deemed best for those on a budget — and today, it's on sale at Amazon.

Available in four colors, the hybrid gel-memory foam mat provides support for your back, feet, and joints. At .9 inches, it's the thickest cushion in the roundup, and our tester was especially impressed with how padded it felt even after standing on it for an hour: "It felt like the foot almost sank or indented in," they shared.

The mat has a non-slip design at the bottom, a smooth surface to stand on, and beveled edges that help prevent slipping and tripping. While pricing varies by color and size, you can save up to 27 percent on these "standout quality" kitchen mats, scoring your own for just $33.

Anti Fatigue Mat Kitchen Floor Mat
Amazon

Buy It! Featol Anti Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat in Gray, $32.99 (orig. $44.95); amazon.com

A minor caveat our tester pointed out was the cleaning process — the PU leather surface has grooves that make it a bit of a challenge to clean. However, if you plan on using the mat outside of the kitchen, where you're less likely to get food on it, that may not be too big of a downside.

They also said that the 20-by-32-inch version was a bit small for their taste, but luckily, a 39-inch version is available as well.

If you want to give your feet and back a rest while you work in the kitchen, head to Amazon to snag the Featol Anti Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat while it's on sale.

Anti Fatigue Mat Kitchen Floor Mat
Amazon

Buy It! Featol Anti Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat in Brown, $31.95 (orig. $41,59); amazon.com

Anti Fatigue Mat Kitchen Floor Mat
Amazon

Buy It! Featol Anti Fatigue Kitchen Floor Mat in Black, $28.49 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

