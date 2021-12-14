Even Hot Sleepers Say These Cooling Sheets Are 'Worth Every Penny' — and They're on Sale Right Now
If the bedding squeezed onto your mattress is no longer feeling, well, soft, you're likely well overdue for a replacement. Even if you think washing it just one more time might give it a quick face lift, it's probably a moot point.
Rather than continue to sleep on a set of scratchy sheets, consider the Feather & Stitch 500 Thread Count 4-Piece Striped Sheet Set, which is currently up to 34 percent off at Amazon. The set comes with one fitted sheet (which features an elastic band that can stretch over mattresses as deep as 18 inches), one flat sheet, and two standard pillowcases. Each piece is culled from 100 percent cotton yarn, resulting in a super soft sheet that's not only soft and smooth but also durable, comfortable, and fade-resistant.
Thanks to the breathable fabric, the sheet set is designed to keep you cool and sweat-free all night long, making it ideal for hot sleepers. Shoppers can choose from a selection of striped colors, including neutrals like beige and white. Plus, the sheets are super easy to care for: Just toss them in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry on low. The sheets are designed to get softer after every wash, too.
Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, with hot sleepers noting that they're "worth every penny." Even a reviewer in the hotel business wrote that the set is "good enough for any hotel." Another user raved, "These are a dream come true!"
"I'm 57 years old and I have been buying sheets since [I was] 18 years old when I got married," one five-star reviewer shared. "By far these sheets have been amazing in quality. They look very expensive. After my first set, I have ordered five additional sets for my other bedrooms and to have extra sets when changing them."
"[I] liked these so much I bought another set," another shopper said. "I was skeptical how good they could be at the price (I have a king bed), but these are legit. Much nicer than the supposedly higher thread count, more expensive ones these replaced that cost two to three times more and were already showing wear after a couple [of] years." They added, "For the first time in years I can sleep through the night without sweating. Don't think, just buy them."
Head to Amazon and shop the Feather & Stitch 500 Thread Count 4-Piece Striped Sheet Set for up to 34 percent off while this deal lasts.
