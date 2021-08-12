16 Furniture Items on Amazon That Will Arrive by Next Week If You Shop Now
No matter how prepared you are, moving can be a tedious process, and unexpected occurrences — like delayed furniture shipments — make it even more difficult. There's nothing worse than crossing everything off your to-do list, only to learn the couch of your dreams won't arrive for another few weeks.
That struggle inspired us to scour Amazon for affordable furniture with some of the fastest shipping on the market, and we were pleasantly surprised by the results. Hundreds of items in every category are available to ship and arrive at your door in under seven days. To make your life easier, we narrowed it down to the 16 best options, from a customer-loved convertible sofa to an under-$200 memory foam mattress. The best part? You won't have to pay a cent extra to score their speedy delivery times.
Here are the 16 best Amazon furniture items with fast shipping to shop now:
- Serta Rane Collection Convertible Charcoal Sofa, $153.99
- Songmics Rustic Drawer Dresser, $82.99
- Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, $191.42 (orig. $379.99)
- CubiCubi 47-Inch Computer Desk, $75.99
- Zinus Suzanne 37-Inch Metal and Wood Platform Bed Frame, $229
- Best Choice Products 45.5-Inch 3-Piece Bench Dining Set, $199.99
- Ameriwood Home Parsons Coffee Table in Espresso, $45.60
- Walker Edison Englewood 60-Inch Glass Shelf TV Stand in Dark Walnut, $227.99
- Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Full Mattress, $160.76
- Jonathan Y Abstract Vintage Cream/Blue 4 x 6 Area Rug, $48.08 (orig. $88)
- Amazon Basics Black Puresoft PU-Padded Desk Chair, $78.76
- Seville Classics Foldable Tufted Storage Bench in Midnight Blue, $44.99
- 2L Lifestyle White Aviator Kitchen Cart, $99.20
- Nathan James Theo 3-Shelf Industrial Bookshelf in Oak/White, $188.99 (orig. $209.99)
- South Shore Furniture Sazena Floating Nightstand, $69.01–$77.99
- Huracan Set of 2 Black Counter Height Stools, $118.99 with coupon (orig. $125.99)
Tons of work-from-home essentials made it on the list. Take the CubiCubi 47-Inch Computer Desk, Amazon's best-selling home office desk. It would pair perfectly with this top-rated swivel chair from Amazon Basics, and both will reach your door by Tuesday, August 17 if you order now. Add extra storage to your setup with the discounted Nathan James Theo 3-Shelf Industrial Bookshelf, which should also arrive by Tuesday.
If you're in search of an accent piece to revamp your living room, consider the Lifestyle Solutions Lexington Armchair, a 40-inch wide lounger shoppers call "sturdy" and "amazing." Right now, it's a whopping 50 percent off its original price, and is scheduled to arrive by Wednesday, August 18. Meanwhile, this stunning 4-by-6-foot area rug is available for an August 17 delivery. It's a must-have for any space in need of a subtle pop of color, and it's only $48.
Below, check out all the fast-shipping furniture options on Amazon right now. For inspiration on how to style each piece, browse Amazon's Discover Rooms feature, which contains decor ideas for nearly every kind of home.
