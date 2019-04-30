Full House Creator Selling Show's Iconic Home for $6 Million As Fuller House Comes to an End

Whoa, baby! The iconic Tanner Family home from Full House is back on the market.

Jeff Franklin, the creator and former executive producer of the sitcom and its Netflix reboot Fuller House has listed the five-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom San Francisco abode for $5.995 million. Rachel Swann of The Agency and Cindy Ambuehl of Compass hold the listing.

Franklin purchased the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood home for nearly $4 million in 2016. Fuller House premiered on Netflix that same year.

“I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes,” he told The Hollywood Reporter of the property he chose for the TV family’s home nearly 30 years ago. “For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner.”

While living there, Franklin — who was fired as producer of Fuller House in 2018 after reported complaints about his behavior in the writers’ room and on set — restored one aspect of the 1883-build to its former Full House glory, painting the previously seafoam-green door back to the red that’s seen on the show. “It will be a lot more fun for the fans because now the house will look like the Tanners really live there,” he said, adding, “It’s a gift to the fans but it’s also fun for me to own it.”

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, he had also planned to remodel the home’s interior and was issued a building permit to do so in 2017, but neighbors appealed it because the Planning Department didn’t notify them in advance, as required.

His neighbors said that Franklin was using the home to garner attention for Fuller House, which brought hundreds of tourists to the neighborhood each day, the Chronicle reports. At a discretionary review hearing in December 2017, neighbors claimed that Franklin was planning to overhaul the interior of the home to make it look like the Tanner family house (the actual show was filmed on a sound stage), and they were afraid that would draw more fans to the premises.

The San Francisco Board of Appeals revoked his building permit because of the lack of notification.

According to the listing, the home’s interior was recently renovated, but listing photos show the elegantly appointed rooms don’t mirror the spaces seen on the show.

Initially, Franklin had plans to rent the space out to a San Francisco fan. “It’s a shame to let it sit empty,” he said of the estate. “I will be renting it out, but I’m not sure yet what, where, when or how. At some point soon I will figure that out.”

However, he is now ready to let the property go as the TV franchise will end after Fuller House‘s fifth season in fall 2019.

“The home will always have tremendous emotional significance to me,” Franklin told the Chronicle in a statement announcing he would sell it. “It is a symbol of the shows I love, and the second family I have formed with the casts of Full and Fuller House. Now that Fuller House is ending, I will be putting the home back on the market. I hope to find a buyer who wants to make it a full house once again.”

Following his departure from the show, Franklin wrote on Instagram, “I’m heartbroken to be leaving Fuller House. Creating and running Full House and Fuller House has been the greatest joy.”

Franklin continued: “I wish the cast, my second family for over 30 years, continued success. I’m so proud of all we accomplished together, and beyond grateful to our loyal fans. Adios Tanneritos!”